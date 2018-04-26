Music ensembles from College of the Mainland have a full slew of events — free and open to the public — on the following dates and locations:
The concert band, under the direction of Sparky Koerner, will present its spring concert with selections from movie themes Beauty & The Beast and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as music from the romantic period and contemporary pieces at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Building on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City.
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music,” by the Mainland Chorale Duck & Cover A Cappella, directed by Dr. James Heffel, at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 8200 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
“Let There be Music” also can be seen at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at Grace Episcopal Church at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. There will be a reception afterward.
For more information visit www.com.edu/finearts.
CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Featuring 24 breweries, live music and more, the Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Craft Beer Festival from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Beer Fest attendees can kick back and enjoy live music, Bratwurst samples, and giveaways while supplies last. Beer will be flowing in the Main Event Plaza and Bradford Plaza, as well as a Tribute to George Strait featuring Derek Spence with Southern County Line Band. County Line will perform from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Fuse also will perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Main Stage.
Advance tickets are $44.95, $49.95 the day of, and $39.95 for Landry’s Select Club members and military (with ID).
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KemahBeerFest.com or call 281-535-8100.
‘ENCHANTED EVENING’
In celebration of Milena Leben’s 10-year anniversary, an acclaimed choreographer and Ballet Mistress at Kennedy Dance Theatre, the theater will host “Enchanted Evening” a beautiful ballet concert featuring its award-winning Ballet Jete’ Company and all of KDT’s Graded Division ballet classes.
The performance can be seen at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
This will be an evening of classical and contemporary works, and anyone who loves dance is sure to be inspired by this beautiful show!
Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, visit www.kennedydance.com or call 281-480-8441.
‘BROADWAY AROUND
THE WORLD’
“Broadway Around the World” will be presented by the talented students in the Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3 p.m. Saturday and May 5 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The show, directed by Whitney Wyatt, features songs from 24 different musicals that take place in different time periods and different countries around the world.
Nine local youngsters, ages 6 to 16, will be singing and dancing the show written by Wyatt. Three sisters from the Hall family, Julie, Jadean, and Jolynn, head the cast. Others performing include Andrea Gerke, Colbi Coffee, Ava Jackson, Jordan Emmitte, Isaac Alvarado, and Johanna Nolder.
Tickets are $3 for children, $5 for adults, and $10 for a family pass.
For more information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
LIES OF AN ALIBI
Lies of an Alibi, a Houston-based rock band, will have its album release show of its new CD at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Scout Bar at 18307 Egret Bay Blvd. in Houston.
Black Market Tragedy, and Sensitiser and Khan also will perform.
Tickets are 7$, but can be obtained for free from the group by messaging them through its Facebook page or by visiting www.liesofanalibi.com.
ROTARY CRAWFISH BOIL
As mentioned last week, don’t forget about the eighth annual Rotary Club of Galveston Crawfish Boil, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday under the Big White Tent at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Tickets are $25 in advance by visiting www.galvestonchamber.com or by calling 409-763-5326 or $30 per person at the door. Entry to the event is free.
For advance tickets, you can also call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
‘THE SUMMIT’ AT THE GRAND
If you love a cappella music, then you’re in for a “grand” performance.
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 will perform together in a special presentation titled “The Summit” at 8 p.m. May 5 at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 boast a remarkable 20 Grammy Awards between them, so this is surely a production from jazz to swing, and gospel to urban R&B you don’t want to miss.
For tickets, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
‘FLIGHTS OF FANCY’ GALA
Tickets are now available for the Lone Star Flight Museum’s Flights of Fancy Gala, which will take place May 5 at the museum’s new home at Houston’s Ellington Airport.
During the gala Capt. James Lovell, Congressman Sam Johnson, Azellia White, Brigadier General Noel Parrish (1909-1987), and Thomas (1883-1954) and Paul (1887-1954) Braniff (brothers), will be inducted into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.
The gala will treat guests to full access of the museum’s world-class exhibits, interactive displays and renowned flying collection of historic aircraft. An elegant, seated dinner and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will precede a live auction and evening of entertainment and dancing by The Grooves.
For more information and tickets, visit www.lonestarflight.org.
