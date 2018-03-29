If you celebrate Easter and are looking for events to participate in, here are a few items you should put on your to-do list for this weekend:
Starting on the Kemah Boardwalk, children will be able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and the movie “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” will be shown at 8 p.m. today.
On Saturday, more photo opportunities will be available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; a Kids’ Corner activity event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Peeps eating contest will be at 3 p.m.; and the movie “Hop” can be seen at 8 p.m.
And then on Sunday, there will be a nondenominational service at 7:30 a.m.; Easter Bunny photos, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Kids’ Corner, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Easter Egg Hunt for ages 8 and younger, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and a Peeps eating contest at 3 p.m.
For information on Easter events on the Kemah Boardwalk, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
•••
Over on the island, the Pleasure Pier will have its Easter Celebration with several events from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For what events will take place, visit pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
•••
Moody Gardens will have its annual Easter in the Gardens event Sunday.
Festivities kick off at 11 a.m., and will feature a variety of free activities including face painting, several Easter Egg hunts (by age category) and photos with the Easter Bunny.
For information, visit moodygardens.org or call 800-582-4673.
•••
There also will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday at Paul Hopkins Park at 1000 FM 517 in Dickinson.
A shuttle will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. leaving from the Ashley HomeStore at 3465 Interstate 45 N. in Dickinson.
Houston Rockets legend and Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy will kick off the event. For information, visit www.ashleyloveshous ton.com.
And rounding out the Easter events will be the American Legion Post No. 554 annual Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
CAR AND BIKE SHOW
The Space City Cruisers 2018 Spring Show, featuring cars and bikes, will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City.
The event, which is free, will happen rain or shine, and also will include concessions, arts and crafts and a raffle.
No drones are allowed, and all proceeds will benefit youth programs, scholarships and Texas Lions Camp.
For information, visit www.spacecitycruisers.com or call 713-875-0175.
CRAWFISH BOIL,
GUMBO FESTIVAL
Didn’t get a chance to make it to the Big Ass Crawfish Bash last weekend? No worries!
There will be a crawfish boil and gumbo festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1524 31st St. in Galveston.
The event, sponsored by the El Katif Temple No. 85 Prince Hall Shriners of Galveston, also will feature bottomless beer with the purchase of a souvenir glass. Prices will be based upon market value for crawfish.
For information, call 281-701-6142.
ZACH TATE BAND
SET TO PERFROM
The Zach Tate Band is set to perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Noah’s Ark at 4438 Blvd. St. in Bacliff.
If you can’t catch them Saturday, the band also will be performing at 3 p.m. Sunday at BARge 295 at 2613 1/2 NASA Parkway in Seabrook; 7 p.m. Wednesday at America’s Ice House, 622 Sixth St. N., in Texas City; and 9 p.m. April 6 at Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St., in Galveston.
For more performance times in Galveston County and surrounding areas, visit www.ZachTate.com or call 281-881-5256.
