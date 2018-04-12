The Friends of Downtown Friendswood will debut The Front Porch Series featuring music and unique stories from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Frank J. Brown Heritage Museum at 108 Skyview Terrace in Friendswood.
Country western group Jake Bush Duo will perform tonight; country performer Jack Nelson, April 20; and Bluegrass and Western group Wild River Trio will round out the performances April 27.
Those attending the free event are encouraged to take a picnic dinner, lawn chairs, and blankets. Kettle corn, water and soft drinks will be available.
For more information, visit www.friendsofdowntownfriendswood.org.
PAPER SPARROW & BRIGHTWIRE
Mod Coffeehouse will offer live musical performances — for free — from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Paper Sparrow, who recently released “The Night Is So Bright, The Stars Are So Dim,” will perform tonight, and Brightwire, which is an Americana trio from southeast Texas, will perform Saturday.
For information on more performances, email lauren@modcoffeehouse.com or call 409-765-5659.
‘DEATHTRAP’
DEBUTS TONIGHT
Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap” — Broadway’s longest-running comedy thriller — will make its debut tonight at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The show, directed by Mike Fabian, will feature Nico Self, Reilli Russell, Bonnie Reichel, Felipe Bautista and Fabian.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 6.
Tickets begin at $17 and can be purchased at www.harbortheater.com or by calling 281-337-7469.
MASON LIVELY
SET TO PERFORM
Newcomer Mason Lively will be performing songs off his new album “Stronger Ties” from 10 p.m. to midnight today at Yaga’s Café at 2314 Strand St. in Galveston.
The 20-year-old, who has been performing since the age of 15, will be singing songs such as “Lonely Comes Back Around,” which is his first single.
For information, visit www.yagascafe.com/events.
‘AMAZING GRACE’
THE MUSICAL
“Amazing Grace — The Musical” can be seen at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The show, which debuted in 2015, is a captivating tale of romance, rebellion, and redemption.
Single tickets are still available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
ISLE WINE FESTIVAL
The Galveston Island Wine Festival is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 20 and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 21 at Saengerfest Park on the corner of 23rd Street and The Strand in downtown Galveston.
Attendees will get a chance to enjoy wines from around the world. There also will be a 5K Champagne Fun Run at 9 a.m. April 21.
For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonislandwinefestival.com.
GALA AND CELEBRATION
Lighthouse Christian Ministries will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala and celebration at 6 p.m. April 21 at the Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Ave., in Houston.
The semi-formal event will include entertainment from Denver & The Mile High Orchestra, dinner, a silent auction and more.
For tickets and information, visit www.lighthousecm.org or call 281-339-3033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.