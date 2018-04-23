Early voting for the May 5 local entity elections begins today.
Early voting locations will be open on the following dates
April 23 to 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 30 to May 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballots can be cast in the following locations. Galveston County operates county-wide elections, meaning vote can be cast by residents of any city for their local races in any of the following locations.
• Galveston County Justice Center
600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Court House
722 Moody Ave., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church
16534 Termini-San Luis Pass, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building
2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• Hitchcock City Hall
7423 Highway 6, Hitchcock
• Nessler Civic Center
2010 5th Ave. N, Texas City
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Santa Fe City Hall
12002 Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Old Bacliff Community Center
4503 11th Street, Bacliff
• Kemah Fire Department
905 Highway 146, Kemah
• La Marque Community Room
1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Clear Lake Shores City Hall
1006 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores
FRIENDSWOOD ELECTIONS
The city of Friendswood manages its own elections. Voters in Friendswood must vote in Friendswood.
Early voting can be conducted at City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.
Polling locations will be open on the following dates and times
April 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 24-26, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 30, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
May 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CLEAR CREEK ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ELECTIONS
Early voting locations will be open the following times
Monday, April 23 — Friday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, April 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballots can be passed at any of following locations during early voting.
• Clear Creek ISD — Education Support Center
2425 East Main St., League City
• Clear Lake High School
2929 Bay Area Blvd., Houston
• Clear Brook High School
4607 FM 2351, Friendswood
