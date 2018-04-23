Early voting for the May 5 local entity elections begins today.

Early voting locations will be open on the following dates

April 23 to 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 30 to May 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ballots can be cast in the following locations. Galveston County operates county-wide elections, meaning vote can be cast by residents of any city for their local races in any of the following locations.

• Galveston County Justice Center

600 59th St., Galveston

• Galveston County Court House

722 Moody Ave., Galveston

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Seaside Baptist Church

16534 Termini-San Luis Pass, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building

2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista

• Hitchcock City Hall

7423 Highway 6, Hitchcock

• Nessler Civic Center

2010 5th Ave. N, Texas City

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Santa Fe City Hall

12002 Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Old Bacliff Community Center

4503 11th Street, Bacliff

• Kemah Fire Department

905 Highway 146, Kemah

• La Marque Community Room

1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• Clear Lake Shores City Hall

1006 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores

FRIENDSWOOD ELECTIONS

The city of Friendswood manages its own elections. Voters in Friendswood must vote in Friendswood.

Early voting can be conducted at City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.

Polling locations will be open on the following dates and times

April 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 24-26, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 30, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLEAR CREEK ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ELECTIONS

Early voting locations will be open the following times

Monday, April 23 — Friday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, April 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ballots can be passed at any of following locations during early voting.

• Clear Creek ISD — Education Support Center

2425 East Main St., League City

• Clear Lake High School

2929 Bay Area Blvd., Houston

• Clear Brook High School

4607 FM 2351, Friendswood

