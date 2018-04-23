The following elections are on ballots for the May 5 local entity election. Names are listed in ballot order.
Galveston Community College District
Special Election
Regent, Position 7
Curtiss Brown
Richard A. Prets, Jr.
Rebecca Trout Unbehagen
Marie Robb
Keith McFatridge
Galveston Community College District
General Election
Regent, Position 1
Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez
Regent, Position 2
Fred D. Raschke
Regent, Position 3
Karen F. Flowers
Galveston Independent School District
Bond Election
Galveston ISD Proposition A
“The issuance of $31,000,000of bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation and equipments of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof”
For
Against
City of Galveston
General Election
Mayor
Jim Yarbrouh
District 1
Amy Carmen Bly
District 2
Craig Brown
District 3
David Collins
Frank Thomas Maceo
District 4
Jason Hardcastel
District 5
Jeff Antonelli
Chris Petrowski
Carol Hollaway
John Paul Listowski
District 6
Jackie Cole
Carolyn L. Sunseri
Texas City Independent School District
Bond Election
Texas City ISD Proposition A
“The issuance of $136,100,000 of bonds by the Texas City Independent School District for School facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
For
Against
City of Texas City
General Election
Mayor
Matthew Doyle
Commission-At-Large (Vote for 2)
Phil Roberts
Dee Ann Haney
Bruce Clawson
Commissioner District 1
Earl (Ken) Alexander
Johnny Hollowell
Commissioner District 2
Abel Garza
Commissioner District 3
Dorthea Jones
Commissioner District 4
Jami Clark
City of La Marque
General Election
Mayor
Kimberley Jones Yancy
Bobby Hocking
Council Member District A
Keith Bell
Council Member District C
Robert Michetich
City of Santa Fe General City Officers Election
Mayor
Jason Tabor
Jeff Tambrella
Council, Place 2
Jason O’Brien
Council, Place 4
Corey Jannett
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 General and
Bond Election
Director Position 1
Richard Matthews
Eve Bertrams
Director Position 2
Eric Moeller
Director Position 3
Bill Alcorn
John Prince
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 Bond Election
“The authority of the district to issue $4,400,000 of future bonds for the purpose of wastewater and water plant system maintenance and improvements, specifically intended to address water and wastewater quality issues. Such improvements include making repairs, replacements, and additions to the district’s existing waterworks system, sanitary sewer system, or purchasing, acquiring and construction further works, improvements, facilities, equipment and appliances for said systems, and as necessary for the refunding of the district’s bonds, and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the bonds.”
For
Against
Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 General Election
Director, Position 1
Danny Ray Phillips
Director, Position 2
Ronnie Barker II
Bobby Harper
Jose E. Reyes
Director, Position 3
Jake Macik
Ernie Deats
Hitchcock Independent School District
General Election
Single Member District 6
Michelle Cantrell
Randy Williams
City of Hitchcock
Commissioner District #3
Ted W. Robinson, Sr.
Randy H. Strickland
City of Bayou Vista General and Special Elections
Bayou Vista Proposition A
The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Bayou Vista, Texas, at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent, to provide for revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets
For
Against
Mayor
Daniel S. Konyha
Alderman Pos. 1
Robert Althaus
Alderman Pos. 2
Tami Inman
Alderman Pos. 5
James L. Cook, III
City of Clear Lake Shores General Election
Alderman (Vote for 3)
Amanda Fenwick
Angie Terrell
Kurt Otten
Bryan Hoerner
Jason Morton
Sheldon Solmonsson
Thomas Haaland
City of Jamaica Beach General Election
Alderman (Vote for 3)
Russell Rupertus
Marci Kurtz
Jacob John Grow
Sherwood “Woody” Green
Galveston County Water Control & Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election
Directors (Vote for 2)
Dale Hammaker
Terri Gale
Ronnie Richards
Bacliff Municipal Utility District General Election
Director (Vote for 3)
Tony Poynor
John Wade
Don Rodgers
Dale L. Patterson
City of Friendswood General Election
Mayor
Omar Peck
Mike Foreman
Councilmember, Position 1
Steve Rockey
Michael Wood
Councilmember, Position 3
Trish Hanks
Philip Ratisseau
Councilmember, Position 4
Robert J. Griffon
Brent Erenwert
Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District General Election
Director, Position 3
Carl J. Horecky
Marcus Rives
Director, Position 4
Harold L. Whitaker
Mike Barker
Christine L. Mangle-Smith
Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees Election
School Board Trustee, Position 4
Jeff Larson
Page Rander
School Board Trustee, Position 5
Jay Cunningham
Michelle Moore
Yvonne Tibai
School Board Trustee, At-Large Position A
Jacob Berry
Jennifer Broddle
Charles Pond
