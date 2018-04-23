The following elections are on ballots for the May 5 local entity election. Names are listed in ballot order.

Galveston Community College District

Special Election

Regent, Position 7

Curtiss Brown

Richard A. Prets, Jr.

Rebecca Trout Unbehagen

Marie Robb

Keith McFatridge

Galveston Community College District

General Election

Regent, Position 1

Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez

Regent, Position 2

Fred D. Raschke

Regent, Position 3

Karen F. Flowers

Galveston Independent School District

Bond Election

Galveston ISD Proposition A

“The issuance of $31,000,000of bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation and equipments of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof”

For

Against

City of Galveston

General Election

Mayor

Jim Yarbrouh

District 1

Amy Carmen Bly

District 2

Craig Brown

District 3

David Collins

Frank Thomas Maceo

District 4

Jason Hardcastel

District 5

Jeff Antonelli

Chris Petrowski

Carol Hollaway

John Paul Listowski

District 6

Jackie Cole

Carolyn L. Sunseri

Texas City Independent School District

Bond Election

Texas City ISD Proposition A

“The issuance of $136,100,000 of bonds by the Texas City Independent School District for School facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

For

Against

City of Texas City

General Election

Mayor

Matthew Doyle

Commission-At-Large (Vote for 2)

Phil Roberts

Dee Ann Haney

Bruce Clawson

Commissioner District 1

Earl (Ken) Alexander

Johnny Hollowell

Commissioner District 2

Abel Garza

Commissioner District 3

Dorthea Jones

Commissioner District 4

Jami Clark

City of La Marque

General Election

Mayor

Kimberley Jones Yancy

Bobby Hocking

Council Member District A

Keith Bell

Council Member District C

Robert Michetich

City of Santa Fe General City Officers Election

Mayor

Jason Tabor

Jeff Tambrella

Council, Place 2

Jason O’Brien

Council, Place 4

Corey Jannett

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 General and

Bond Election

Director Position 1

Richard Matthews

Eve Bertrams

Director Position 2

Eric Moeller

Director Position 3

Bill Alcorn

John Prince

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 Bond Election

“The authority of the district to issue $4,400,000 of future bonds for the purpose of wastewater and water plant system maintenance and improvements, specifically intended to address water and wastewater quality issues. Such improvements include making repairs, replacements, and additions to the district’s existing waterworks system, sanitary sewer system, or purchasing, acquiring and construction further works, improvements, facilities, equipment and appliances for said systems, and as necessary for the refunding of the district’s bonds, and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the bonds.”

For

Against

Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 General Election

Director, Position 1

Danny Ray Phillips

Director, Position 2

Ronnie Barker II

Bobby Harper

Jose E. Reyes

Director, Position 3

Jake Macik

Ernie Deats

Hitchcock Independent School District

General Election

Single Member District 6

Michelle Cantrell

Randy Williams

City of Hitchcock

Commissioner District #3

Ted W. Robinson, Sr.

Randy H. Strickland

City of Bayou Vista General and Special Elections

Bayou Vista Proposition A

The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Bayou Vista, Texas, at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent, to provide for revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets

For

Against

Mayor

Daniel S. Konyha

Alderman Pos. 1

Robert Althaus

Alderman Pos. 2

Tami Inman

Alderman Pos. 5

James L. Cook, III

City of Clear Lake Shores General Election

Alderman (Vote for 3)

Amanda Fenwick

Angie Terrell

Kurt Otten

Bryan Hoerner

Jason Morton

Sheldon Solmonsson

Thomas Haaland

City of Jamaica Beach General Election

Alderman (Vote for 3)

Russell Rupertus

Marci Kurtz

Jacob John Grow

Sherwood “Woody” Green

Galveston County Water Control & Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election

Directors (Vote for 2)

Dale Hammaker

Terri Gale

Ronnie Richards

Bacliff Municipal Utility District General Election

Director (Vote for 3)

Tony Poynor

John Wade

Don Rodgers

Dale L. Patterson

City of Friendswood General Election

Mayor

Omar Peck

Mike Foreman

Councilmember, Position 1

Steve Rockey

Michael Wood

Councilmember, Position 3

Trish Hanks

Philip Ratisseau

Councilmember, Position 4

Robert J. Griffon

Brent Erenwert

Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District General Election

Director, Position 3

Carl J. Horecky

Marcus Rives

Director, Position 4

Harold L. Whitaker

Mike Barker

Christine L. Mangle-Smith

Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees Election

School Board Trustee, Position 4

Jeff Larson

Page Rander

School Board Trustee, Position 5

Jay Cunningham

Michelle Moore

Yvonne Tibai

School Board Trustee, At-Large Position A

Jacob Berry

Jennifer Broddle

Charles Pond

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription