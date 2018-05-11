Update, 1:20 p.m.
Clear Brook High School had resumed a normal schedule and would release students at the regular time, officials said.
Original Story
Clear Brook High School in Friendswood has been put in "protect mode" because of a suspicious package found at a nearby business, district officials said.
The Clear Creek Independent School District notified parents about the issue in an email at 10:54 a.m.
Students at the school, at 4607 FM 2351, in Friendswood, were moved to the back of the campus as a precaution.
"Protect mode" is a safety precaution the district takes when an external event makes it unsafe for students to be outside, according to the district's website. The school's exterior doors are locked until the incident is over.
No one has been injured. Students are safe, the district said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
