Deep sea oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico is becoming more common, not just in the U.S., but also in Mexico due to the demand and lack of easily accessible oil prospects. However, the environment of the deep Gulf is unknown. Therefore, the Mexican government initiated an unprecedented $100 million dollar research program in the Gulf of Mexico.
The purpose of the Mexican Hydrocarbon Project, known as CIGOM project, is to create an observational system along with numerical models that are capable of forecasting the potential consequences and impacts of oil spills within the Gulf of Mexico. The main goal of the project was to perform physical, chemical and biological measurements in order to establish a baseline of the natural variability of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem.
The project will deploy modern technology to perform continuous measurements over long periods of time and space from a network of remote observational platforms. These will be combined to create models that can predict the timing and location of spilled oil arrival and how it will most likely interact with living systems and their environment. Understanding the different transport processes can predict weathering processes of oil and allow to generate risk maps.
Texas A&M University-Galveston is part of this international group, funded by the Mexican Science Foundation and oil industry. The university is represented by Rainer Amon and Ayal Anis have dedicated part of their research capacity to conduct research contribute to the chemical and physical aspects of the CIGOM project. For example, the university has used an autonomous underwater vehicle to collect data such as salinity, temperature, density, colored dissolved organic matter, turbidity, chlorophyll a, oxygen and turbulence. Part of the university study was to find a better sensor that can be used to test ocean water for hydrocarbons (dissolved oil molecules).
One of the major discoveries of the project so far is that the deep water stays in the gulf for about 120 years; meaning that any oil trapped in these currents continues to circulate the deep gulf for about a century, much longer than it takes the bacteria to “eat” the oil. During the first stage of the project, Texas A&M University participated in six expeditions to the gulf and collected water samples from different depths and sampling locations from Yucatan Strait to Brownsville and Veracruz. Back in Galveston, the samples are processed to determine the chemical make-up of organic matter.
As this project moves forward, research will continue to follow how the gulf environment functions, but a more specific hydrocarbon sensor still needs to be developed for integration into the remotely operated vehicles. The data collected by the different groups will be synthesized to develop new technologies and instruments, and to improve numerical models to predict the path and time of arrival for shallow and deep sea oil spills. The information gathered by this large scale international project will be very beneficial for the industry as well as coastal communities.
