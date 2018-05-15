Several Clear Creek Independent School District students taking mandatory standardized tests were kicked out of the online system and unable to log back in, officials announced.
The error affected students taking online version of the third- through eighth-grade reading assessment of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness assessments, which was administered through New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service, district officials said.
The students were unable to log back into the test for about an hour, officials said.
“To support the campuses and the students, the district determined the campuses can either allow the students to finish the exam today or allow the students to finish the exam on a make-up day,” district officials said.
Tuesday’s disruption is not the first time the Texas Education Agency has faced issues over the standardized tests.
Students unable to complete annual state tests because of similar technology issues were exempted from a requirement to pass to move on to the next grade in June 2016.
Several school districts in April also reported testing glitches, according to the Texas Tribune.
— Matt deGrood
