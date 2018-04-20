Hammer time? If all goes as planned, crews in June will begin long-awaited work on a six-story parking garage and an apartment complex in a development that will save what remains of the historic Medical Arts Building and ease parking woes in the island’s downtown.
Negotiations and planning for the development have been long and complicated with "many moving parts," officials with Port Arthur-based development firm The ITEX Group said last week. The ITEX Group caused much buzz in September 2016 when it confirmed plans to build a 232-unit apartment complex at the site of the Medical Arts Building, 302 21st St. The ITEX Group earlier that year had finalized acquisition of the long-vacant building. The firm also confirmed at the time it was partnering with American National Insurance Co. to build the six-story parking garage.
Last week, Bobken Simonians, senior vice president of The ITEX Group, said the company was negotiating with equity investors to secure a loan. When that's finalized, construction could begin in June, he said.
The project will have three components — restoration of the historic building, new residential construction and parking. The historic building will contain 72 units. The remaining units will be in a newly constructed addition adjacent to the historical building.
Crews will begin work on the 72 units and the $10 million parking garage before moving on to the new apartment construction, Simonians said. The ITEX Group will build the parking garage with financing from American National, Simonians said. When construction is complete, The ITEX Group will turn the parking garage over to American National, Simonians said.
American National, which employs hundreds of people in its downtown tower, has long sought to increase parking options for employees, officials have said. The ITEX Group will enter into an agreement with American National to lease 100 spaces for apartment residents, Simonians said. The ITEX Group likely will lease more spaces when the new apartment construction is complete, he said.
The Medical Arts Building, designed by architect Andrew Fraser, was an annex to the American National Insurance Co. building of 1913, which was demolished in 1972 after the company moved into its 20-story downtown tower in 1971. The building later housed medical offices, hence the name.
The ITEX Group is best known on the island for buying the 10-story Jean Lafitte Hotel in 2009, changing the name to 2101 Church Street and turning that former eyesore into an 83-unit apartment complex.
Simonians said the Medical Arts Building development should make islanders proud.
“It’s going to be a nice building,” he said.
Snitch-el: In more downtown island news, a restaurateur is seeking space to open a German restaurant, reports Realtor Rick Wade, who last week officially joined RE-MAX 1st Class in League City as head of the commercial division. No more details about the restaurant weren’t immediately available. Stay tuned.
Haus call: In more German-themed buzz, when King’s Bierhaus opens in League City this summer, it should have plenty of parking.
Planning and zoning officials last week approved a re-platting of 5.11 acres that will accommodate the large crowds expected at the restaurant/beer hall/beer garden, 828 W. FM 646.
Not all the acreage will be used for parking — some of it will be for landscaping and possible future expansion, said David Hoover, director of planning and development for the city. The parking also will serve other retail businesses near King’s Bierhaus, he said.
After crews began building King’s Bierhaus, owners of the concept decided to add a place for patrons to sit outside, Hoover said.
King’s Bierhaus, with strong followings in The Heights and Pearland, offers German/American cuisines and German and Texas drafts.
The League City restaurant will feature a 300-seat outdoor biergarten, large indoor dining room with communal tables and a playground for children. The restaurant plans to serve more than 10 varieties of sausage and a German/American fusion menu. The Houston-based concept started as a carwash and bratwurst stand and grew to win national acclaim.
Initially, King’s Bierhaus planned a spring opening in League City, but it’s more likely to be mid-summer.
“It’s going to be a great addition to the community,” Hoover said. Stay tuned.
True grits: When Southern BOI Café owners Jana and Robert Salyers suddenly closed their restaurant in February just a few months after opening, fans were surprised and deeply disappointed. The eatery, which made its debut in November, was known for locally sourcing foods and had gotten rave reviews from customers and critics.
It was unclear why the Salyers decided to close, but Chris Ansted, who was a chef at the 109 Meadow Parkway café, bought the restaurant and reopened a few weeks ago, generating much praise for such Southern fare as po’boys, blackened redfish, ribeyes spiced with Cajun seasoning, shrimp and grits with smoked gouda — and the already famous chicken fried chicken with homemade mashed potatoes and fresh green beans.
Most county residents know BOI stands for “Born on the Island,” a proud status for native Galvestonians. The Salyers were born in Galveston, according to reports. Ansted, known locally as co-owner of food truck Pounders, was born in Illinois but likes the name and kept it.
Shoppe talk: Although Hurricane Harvey delayed many developments and projects, it didn’t slow construction of The Shoppes of Kemah, a 79,000-square-foot retail center along Deke Slayton Highway, just west of state Highway 146.
Earlier this month, GBT Realty announced it had completed construction of the $16 million retail center. The project took nine months to complete and was on schedule. Petco, Marshalls and Rack Room Shoes are already open at The Shoppes at Kemah, while Ulta Beauty and GNC were expected to open in April. Ross Dress for Less and Armour Nails & Spa will open at the center in coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.