Medical alert: The shocking announcement Friday that Bay Area Regional Hospital would close, lay off 900 people and file for bankruptcy raised questions about other projects by Medistar Corp., which invested $200 million in developing the nine-story, 375,000-square-foot acute-care hospital, 200 Blossom St. in Webster, which opened in 2014.
Medistar did not return repeated calls Friday to answer questions about how the bankruptcy filing would affect other projects, if at all. Hospital officials on Friday said Medistar was the operator of Bay Area Regional.
Medistar Corp., a prolific medical facility developer, earlier this year announced plans to build a 60,000-square-foot integrated medical plaza on 4 acres along Town Center Drive — near Interstate 45 between League City Parkway and FM 646. Crews were expected to begin construction later this year. Medistar also plans Webster Medical Plaza, a 60,000-square-foot medical office building at 106 E. Medical Center Blvd. Stay tuned.
Making the rounds: Health care continues to be a big economic driver in League City. Houston Methodist health system has leased 12,715 square feet at the Tuscan Lakes retail and professional building, 2220 E. League City, according to the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership. Houston Methodist plans to use the space for physical therapy, orthopedics, primary care and other specialties, according to the partnership. Coy Davidson of Colliers International represented Houston Methodist.
Bump and spike: An unidentified developer has acquired 6 acres at state Highway 3 and Washington Street in League City with plans to build a large, indoor volleyball facility for girls. More information wasn’t immediately available. Stay tuned.
On the fly: Details are scarce but Flying Rhino Brewing Co. plans a site on FM 517 W. at Bentwood in Dickinson. Construction is expected to start soon. Look soon for more details.
Beer buzz: In other brew news, Colorado-based craft beer microbrew pub Growler USA has opened at Fountain Plaza Center, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood.
Growler, with 17 locations, serves up 100 craft beers on tap, hard cider, draught wine, root beer, kombucha tea and some food options.
Custom buzz: A business offering custom, high-end shower enclosures, framed mirrors, textured cabinets and custom etching has opened on Broadway, marking the first such showroom in Galveston.
Jeff Smith last month opened Custom Glass Concepts, 2325 Broadway. On Thursday, Custom Glass Concepts celebrated with an open house.
Custom Glass Concepts works with builders mostly on new construction. But the shop welcomes walk-in business. Smith, who was a manager for the largest residential glass company in Texas, does all the design work.
Room service: The island just got a little more hospitable. After months of construction, the 91-room Sleep Inn and Suites has begun taking reservations at 6628 Broadway. Owners Nick and Dee Singh plan a May 16 grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Biz birthday: If you see Leon Kaplan and family around, you might want to congratulate them. Kaplan’s island business, Speedy’s Printing, is celebrating 55 years in 2018.
Isaac D. and Sophie R. Kaplan opened Speedy’s Printing and Plastic Laminating Co. in 1963.
In 1969, when the printing industry was undergoing a revolution with “while you wait” printing services, the island business became part of the Kwik Kopy Printing franchise and changed its name to Kwik Kopy Printing. In the 1970s, Frank, Arriene and Leon Kaplan joined the business and continue their parents’ legacy. Today, the company operates under Speedy’s Printing with printing and copy services.
Smooth move: The island’s downtown continues to generate buzz with new tenants and moves.
First, the popular Lolo Kai Smoothies and Wraps last week closed its East End shop, 902 Postoffice St., to move into the space at 528 23rd St. formerly occupied by The Kitchen Chick, which earlier this year moved to 2402 Market St.
Kris and Tani Trahan opened Lolo Kai on Postoffice Street in 2014. No word on an opening date for the downtown Lolo Kai. Stay tuned.
Gallery gossip: Meanwhile, just after celebrating five years at 2215 Postoffice St., G. Lee Gallery is moving. Owner George Lee said he was surprised to get a notice from his landlord asking the gallery to leave. It was Lee’s understanding the landlord wanted to make room for another tenant. G. Lee Gallery, however, is moving to a space in the Old Galveston Square Building, 2201 Strand downtown.
Information about what would replace G. Lee Gallery wasn’t immediately available. Stay tuned.
