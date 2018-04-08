Market watch: When Dickinson officials in January announced plans for the Gulf Coast Public Market, it was sorely needed good news in a city devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
Readers lately have been wondering about the status of the market, inspired by such venues as the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle. The Dickinson market will feature vendors selling prepared and fresh food — including local seafood — and arts and crafts.
Project Manager Jodi Montemayor last week said engineering was in the design phase and Dickinson Economic Development Corp. officials were about six months from going out for construction bids on the project planned for state Highway 3, across from Dickinson’s City Hall and library. The Economic Development Corp. and the city of Dickinson are behind the project meant to help revitalize the region.
The market will include 40,000 square feet of new retail space and public amenities, such as a water park, entertainment plaza, basketball court and redevelopment of public access to Dickinson Bayou.
The city’s Economic Development Corp. has worked with consultant Aaron Zaretsky of Public Market Development for two years on a plan for the marketplace featuring at the former site of the now-demolished Dickinson Independent School District administration building. Stay tuned.
Missing Links: Readers are wondering what happened to the Links at Green Caye, a challenging nine-hole golf course, 2100 Caroline St., just outside Dickinson’s city limits. Owners in late February permanently closed the course, which had opened in 1996 as Green River Golf Course.
Employees answering the phones Friday said the owner didn’t have definite plans for the property. But rumor has it the former golf course land could soon become the home of an RV park. While there’s no word on why the course closed, it’s fair to say owners usually don’t close wildly profitable businesses.
Like most industries, golf is having to apply a handicap for the leisure patterns and spending habits of people age 35 or under. While younger adults haven’t left the game completely, they have less time and money to play than older adults, according to industry reports. Still, Topgolf and other high-tech driving ranges that offer booze and modern technology are reviving some interest in the game, industry observers report.
What the peck? Has anyone else noticed that wings are a thing around here? The latest purveyor that wants to feed that demand is Fayetteville, Ark.-based Slim Chickens. The fast-casual eatery that specializes in hand-breaded, made-to-order chicken wings, chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads, wraps and more, is planning a restaurant on the southern intersection of Interstate 45 N. and Town Center Drive in League City.
Slim Chickens entered the Houston-area market in 2015 and has about 60 restaurants nationwide. No word on an opening date. Stay tuned.
Setting the table: The dining scene is soon to heat up at Pinnacle Park, the 100-acre mixed-use development at I-45 and Big League Dreams Parkway in League City.
League City officials have kindly offered projected — projected being the operative word — opening dates for restaurants underway in the development:
• Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant — May 21
• Olympia Grill — June 30
• Salata — June 30
• Sakura Japanese Sushi & Grill — Aug. 30
Main attraction: This is a tasty trend. Michael Brewer and the team behind the popular and always bustling Main St Bistro, 615 E. Main in League City, has recently opened stylish restaurant Bradford & Main, 501 Bradford Ave. in Kemah.
Brewer last week could not be reached for comment. Bradford & Main is promoting such specials as Texas fish and chips, peppercorn ribeye and seared golden tile fish, along with a full-service bar serving craft cocktails.
Grill deal: Restaurateur Ricky Craig on March 30 tweeted Kemah burger joint Hubcap Grill would move to 1918 NASA Parkway in Seabrook, next to Hooters. “Bigger dining room … covered outside deck, beer tap bar, multiple TVs for sports,” he posted.
A pizzeria will replace the Hubcap Grill in Kemah, which closed March 31. Craig also operates a Hubcap Grill in downtown Galveston.
Rooftop report: After more than a year of construction, two of a planned 14 high-end town houses to rise on the island’s east end have been completed, reports Dr. Ahmed E. Ahmed, who, with business partners, is behind The Palms on Galveston Island, 1013-21 10th St.
The development will include seven duplexes, each containing two town houses. Each town house will have three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room, game room and two-car tandem garage. The town house designs are inspired by neighborhoods in the popular Heights area of Houston.
Such development is rare on the island’s east end and is an example of how smaller infill can transform neighborhoods, said Ahmed, who is a professor emeritus in the Department of Pathology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, which is near the development. The town houses start at $399,000. Island Realtor V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty is the listing agent.
