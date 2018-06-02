Coffee coup: Can caffeine stimulate a revitalization in La Marque’s downtown? City officials think so. Those officials last week announced Art of Coffee would be the first tenant at 401 Laurel St., a building in the La Marque Renaissance District. Coffee shop owners Jimmy Sims and Bill Minak know a thing or two about coffee revitalizing main streets. Their first coffee shop is at 609 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. When they first decided to open, the area was deserted, they said.
“When visitors came to Kemah, they’d come down the main drag, turn left toward the Boardwalk and completely overlook this beautiful building,” Bill Minak said. “We saw an opportunity. With some strong encouragement from my daughter Cheyenne, we opened the coffee house, and it changed this entire community.”
La Marque Economic Development Corp. owns the 401 Laurel St. building and has been working with architects on a renovation. Exterior construction should begin this summer, officials said. Crews will begin the interior buildout of the 2,000-square-foot shop in October, and patrons should be sipping hot coffee in the Renaissance District by winter 2018, city officials said.
Along with caffeinated offerings, Art of Coffee is known for homemade pastries, chicken salad sandwiches and more. Like the Kemah shop, the La Marque shop will display work by local artists and feature open mic nights, among other forms of entertainment. The shop will include a shaded outdoor patio and drive-through window, too.
Spot me: That rumor about a new fitness facility muscling into Texas City has some weight to it. Details were scarce, but city officials confirm Planet Fitness plans to remodel and occupy part of the former Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery business office building, 3401 Palmer Highway.
Planet Fitness bills itself as one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers. No word on an opening date. Stay tuned.
Fries or lies? Elsewhere around Texas City, rumors are flying about plans for a Whataburger. Corporate officials did not immediately respond to inquiries. Stay tuned.
Building suspense: After months of mystery, more buzz is emerging about the concept that will replace M&M Restaurant and Bar, 2401 Church St. in the island’s downtown.
Owners/managers Andy Mytelka and David Robertson are aiming for an early July opening of Prohibition Reds.
Mytelka and Robertson plan to meet growing demand downtown for late-night food. The restaurant and bar concept, which will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., will serve craft burgers, among other fare, and will have a speakeasy feel, Robertson said. Prohibition Reds also will feature pool, shuffleboard, a cigar room, a private dining room, outdoor patio and event space.
“It will be a community meeting place,” said Robertson, who was general manager of the island’s private Artillery Club for 15 years.
M&M was a seafood and steakhouse, and the business partners have worked to give the space a lighter feel, Robertson said.
“We’ve created a fun little place,” he said.
The M&M Restaurant and Bar closed in March 2016.
Shark attack: In other downtown island drinking and dining buzz, businessman Allen Flores has opened Shark Shack, 2402 Strand in Galveston. Flores describes Shark Shack as a lively restaurant featuring seafood, burgers and booze.
“The theme is surfer/fisherman/beachlife-cool,” he said.
The Shark Shack is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will open for lunch in a week or so, Flores said.
The Shark Shack opened in the building long occupied by Mediterranean Chef.
