Retail detail: After months of rumors and much speculation, Houston development firm Edifis Group has divulged details about plans for the 98,816-square-foot Palmer Plaza shopping center in the 3400 block of Palmer Highway in Texas City.
“We have spent the past 18 to 24 months working on a plan to completely redevelop the shopping center and it’s going to be a major transformation,” said Josh Aruh, founder of the Edifis Group.
Confirming previously buzzed rumors, Edifis reports that grocer Aldi, retailer Ross Dress for Less and fast-food eatery Chick-fil-A plan to open in the center. Existing tenant Dollar Tree will move within the shopping center, Aruh said.
Aldi, which sells products mostly under its private label and at prices about 50 percent less than traditional supermarkets, has already posted a sign at Palmer Plaza.
Ross Dress for Less, with 2017 revenues of $14.1 billion, operates more than 1,400 stores and sells brand name and designer apparel, footwear and home accessories at a discount.
Edifis Group acquired Palmer Plaza shopping center in 2016. The center was built in 1987.
Palmer Plaza is next to an H-E-B, which opened in 2016. The more modern H-E-B, which replaced an older one at 918 20th St. N., was a catalyst for the redevelopment of Palmer Plaza, Aruh said.
“Palmer Plaza is anchored next to a brand-new H-E-B grocery store, which influenced the redevelopment plans for the shopping center to complement the improvements happening in the surrounding area and create a cohesive visual project,” he said.
Texas City Goodwill Select Store and Donation Center closed at the shopping center in February, citing issues with lease negotiations. Meanwhile, the status of Baytown Seafood at the center wasn’t immediately available.
Edifis, which sees potential in Texas City, also is working on other opportunities in the area and will announce those soon, said Chris Short, the firm’s real estate manager.
“We believe Texas City and the surrounding communities have attractive demographics and rising disposable income,” Short said. “Both tenants and customers will benefit from these synergies.” Stay tuned.
Jilted Kilt: Less than a year after its grand opening, Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, known for scantily clad women in plaid, has closed its doors in League City.
The landlord, Pinnacle Alliance Fund, last week posted a “Notice of Lockout” on the door, citing Tilted Kilt’s failure to pay rent as reason the locks had been changed at the restaurant in Pinnacle Park, a 100-acre mixed-use development at Interstate 45 and Big League Dream Parkway. Pinnacle Park officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Tilted Kilt, a Celtic-theme pub franchise, is known for attractive waitresses in tartans who serve burgers, wings and other pub fare, plus 60-plus beers on tap. The League City establishment celebrated a grand opening in June last year. Neither the franchise owner nor corporate officials could be reached for comment.
Building buy: The island building at 5105 Broadway that had long been home to Aramco Storm Protection has a new owner and might soon have a new look.
Starnab Enterprises, whose principal is Tousif Ali, has acquired the building that until a year or so ago was home to Aramco, which sold blinds and shutters.
Starnab, which likely will lease the building to another tenant — a furniture store is one prospect — has hired island architect Michael Gaertner to redesign the building. And in news that might perk up the ears of islanders seeking a more attractive Broadway, Starnab is considering removing the chain link fence around the property and possibly removing the billboard sign, Gaertner said.
In 2011, Aramco, which had been an island business since 1938, closed its retail services after the death of its president, Jim Milan, 60. The Milan family had continued supplying Aramco dealers through the internet, but the residential and commercial business was suspended.
In 2012, Tony Samper and business partner Larry Carney acquired Aramco Storm Protection and rehired some of the former employees. In June last year, John White, owner of John’s Shutters and Repair in Hitchcock, acquired Aramco Storm Protection from Samper and Carney. While White acquired the manufacturing capabilities and materials, he didn’t buy the island building.
The Aramco building isn’t officially historic, but has some interesting history, Gaertner has discovered through research in seeking an historic exemption from floodplain regulations.
“This structure consists of three buildings. The two buildings to the east are historic brick warehouse ‘mill-frame’ type construction of thick, masonry exterior walls and heavy timber frame interiors; the third, westernmost building is an addition of pre-engineered metal frame, dating to the time of the folded plate canopy, which gives the building its unique mid-century modern appearance,” Gaertner wrote in the application to the city for the floodplain exemption.
The two 19th-century industrial buildings originally were used as a trolley barn for Galveston’s transit system, Gaertner said.
As buses replaced trollies, ACME Roofing and Manufacturing, purveyors of Aramco aluminum blinds and storm shutters, occupied the building, Gaertner said. Advertising in The Galveston Daily News as early as 1954 puts ACME in the building and selling the storm shutters, he said. Stay tuned.
Hut rut: Inquiring readers want to know what’s up with The Beach Hut, 731 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Owners have not returned repeated phone calls over the months and most recently this week.
Meanwhile, city officials report they haven’t issued any permits for work at the property since May of last year. There have been few signs of activity at the long-awaited venue.
Initially, Nelson Alvarado and Sidhartha Sen, who bought the building in 2015, had hoped to open in early 2016.
In March 2016, Alvarado said: “We acquired the property with great ambitions to open up a lot sooner.” But Alvarado and Sen have other ventures, which have preoccupied much of their time, Alvarado said.
Alvarado and Sen were at the time executive partners of Integris Projects LLC, which has more than once landed on Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 List. Integris, according to its website, specializes in emergency response and disaster recovery, marine operations, roofing services, general construction and more.
Alvarado in the past has said he envisioned The Beach Hut as a place for live music, food and adult beverages.
