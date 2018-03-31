Edge of our seats: It’s probably one of the most asked-about buildings on the island. So, it’s no surprise that sightings lately of crews cleaning old shops in a strip center connected to the Martini Theatre has generated much buzz and speculation.
Michael Martini, who owns the downtown building — on the corner of 21st and Church streets — last week said crews were cleaning up damage from Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008. Martini also confirmed that people — Houston restaurateurs to be specific — were asking to lease the whole 2,000-square-foot strip center to open a dining establishment. But he didn’t name names. The strip center is attached to the movie theater building and has housed shops before. But the long vacant theater would not be part of the restaurant venture, Martini said.
Martini, however, reports he has had serious proposals about the former 990-seat movie theater building. And he’s seeking bids to replace the roof and to put the original marquee back on the building, he said. He’s been working on that for some time — as this column has reported — but his biggest challenge these days is finding a contractor who will show up and do the work, a common complaint lately from business owners as Hurricane Harvey repair tightens the supply of available work crews.
Islanders have long wanted to see redevelopment of the art deco style theater, built in 1937. Martini has, on occasion, been at odds with the city over the building’s condition. But last week, Martini praised Mayor Jim Yarbrough and City Manager Brian Maxwell for meeting with him and attempting to facilitate progress.
“They’ve been very, very helpful,” Martini said.
The building, surrounded by renovated and repurposed historic structures downtown, is not a protected landmark under the city’s preservation ordinance. But Martini is sentimentally attached to it, he has said. And so are many islanders.
The Martini family at one time owned eight island movie theaters. But the family empire faded with the advent of TV. The Martini Theatre closed in 1975. Stay tuned.
M & Mum: Rumor has it island attorney Andy Mytelka is behind a dining concept that would replace the M&M Restaurant and Bar, 2401 Church St. in the island’s downtown.
But Mytelka on Thursday declined to divulge details. Not even a hint.
“I’m not going to make any comments on this deal at this time,” Mytelka said.
The M&M Restaurant and Bar, which served seafood and steaks, closed in March 2016. Stay tuned.
Double-Joynted: In more signs the island’s downtown dining scene is heating up, Gypsy Joynt is planning a second restaurant, which will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space at 2411 Strand.
Island Realtor Tom Schwenk of Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, represented the building owner in the lease transaction. Gypsy Joynt caravanned into Galveston in 2016 and quickly found a following for its casual fare and pastries. No word on an opening date. Stay tuned.
Dishing it: Meanwhile, the longest-running retail establishment on The Strand in Galveston’s downtown is making another move.
Old Strand Emporium plans an April opening at 2016 Strand, next to Henley Green Park. Old Strand Emporium, known for its sandwiches, opened in 1972. In 2016, the deli generated buzz by moving from its longtime space to 2425 Strand, across from the Galveston Transit Terminal on the northeast corner of The Strand and 25th Street.
Crews are renovating the space near Henley Green Park to prepare for the April opening.
Shop talk: A longtime popular Houston shop is making a move to the island’s downtown. Look for a Thursday soft opening of Olivine, 409 25th St., in the 1,500-square-foot space previously occupied by Oasis Juice Bar & Market. Helen Stroud owns the French-influenced design shop, which carries “pretty but practical bedding,” gifts, including for babies, linen dresses and more. Stroud is no stranger to Galveston, where she and her husband, Dr. Dan Stroud, own two houses.
“I spend most of my time in Galveston and I love Galveston,” she said. Her daughter is island artist Catherine Stroud, who will exhibit and sell her work in Olivine, Helen Stroud said.
Helen Stroud plans an official grand opening during ArtWalk, which is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 21. Hundreds of people visit downtown galleries and shops during ArtWalk.
Realtor David Bowers of The House Company represented Helen Stroud in the lease transaction. Realtor Brian Kuhn of Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, represented the building’s owner.
Building buy: The building that long housed beloved island neighborhood restaurant DiBella’s, 1902 31st St., has a new owner. But whether that new owner, Chase Davila, will open another restaurant on the property is up in the air, people close to the transaction said.
Davila is still considering what to do with the property. DiBella’s, a cozy Italian restaurant that had been in business since 1989, closed last year just months before owner Charley DiBella died. Stay tuned.
Fried and true: All signs point to the island’s Frenchy’s Chicken flying the coop. A sign at the 6105 Stewart Road building heralding the imminent arrival of a Catfish Station is the biggest clue. Readers have been wondering about Frenchy’s status after an abrupt November closure. At the time, Frenchy’s corporate officials had expected a new franchise owner to reopen the fast-food restaurant.
Officials with Catfish Station, a small Houston fast-food chain that specializes in seafood, did not return phone calls. Stay tuned.
Front burner: Readers are hungry for answers about the post-Hurricane Harvey status of Monterey’s Little Mexico in Dickinson. Corporate officials could not immediately be reached for comment. But there are signs of a comeback. The corporate website lists the Dickinson location, 3327 Interstate 45, as “temporarily closed.” And a shop owner in the same Dickinson strip center reports the eatery will return in October after extensive renovations. Stay tuned.
Bank notes: Inquiring readers want to know about the demolition of the old Mainland Bank building on the corner of 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City and what would replace it. The property owner could not be reached for comment. But Texas City officials said the owner was seeking a “clean corner” and wasn’t planning to build anything at the site anytime soon.
In the summer of 2016, Mainland Bank, which bills itself as the oldest financial institution in Texas City, moved its headquarters to the Texas City Professional Office Building, signing a long-term lease for 5,555 square feet in a two-story office building with three covered drive-through banking lanes at 2501 Palmer Highway.
Coming soon: Kemah and League City welcome more restaurants and retail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.