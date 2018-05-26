Tail wagger: There’s more evidence that area residents will spare no expense to make their pets happy.
The latest proof can be found in Kemah, where Teresa Case has opened Playful Pawz-A Canine Resort, greatly upgrading the pet boarding experience.
The resort, 1050 S. Kemah Drive, is on a 5-acre tract that includes luxury suites, pool, splash pad and more. The suites even have their TVs tuned to shows catering to canines. The resort also offers grooming and training services.
“The industry has really gone through a paradigm change,” Case said. “It’s gone from the typical 4-by-4 kennels or crates to more luxurious accommodations for dogs.”
Stephen Earnest of MRE Builders was the contractor for Playful Pawz.
Pedal pusher: Electric bikes are on a roll and one downtown Galveston shop is capitalizing on their popularity. Seth and Jennifer Leo have opened Zipp-E-Bikes, 2311 Mechanic St. The shop, which opened earlier this month, rents bikes, offers tours around the island on them and sells them.
Seth Leo knew bikes assisted by electrical motors would be a hit with tourists looking for fun ways to see the sights, but he was surprised by the big demand by islanders to buy them, he said.
“We didn’t realize how popular they were,” he said.
Although electric bikes have been around for awhile, they’re less gimmicky and feature far superior technology compared to a fews years ago, Seth Leo said.
“Technology has gotten much better,” he said.
Zipp-E-Bikes also offers services and repairs for regular bikes.
Big steps: As it marks its five-year anniversary, DLS Dance Studio also will celebrate a new location — 1710 23rd St. — with an open house June 3.
Tatiana Verega, owner and artistic director, opened DLS Dance Studio in 2013. Verega, originally from Eastern Europe, is a professional dancer and choreographer specializing in urban dance styles. She teaches fundamental to advanced classes on hip-hop, ballet and contemporary dance. The move to the larger shop allows Verega to continue expanding DLS programming and offer several services simultaneously in three separate classrooms, she said. The open house is from noon to 5 p.m. June 3 and is open to the public.
The LoLo down: The popular Lolo Kai Smoothies and Wraps on Saturday opened at its new space, 528 23rd St. in the space formerly occupied by The Kitchen Chick, which earlier this year moved to Market Street.
Kris and Tani Trahan moved to downtown from the island’s East End.
Tasty tidbit: While Texans have long embraced Mexican cuisine, there are some snacks from our neighbors south of the border that have yet to go mainstream.
One Texas City businessman is planning to remedy that. Carlos Rodriguez has opened Refresqueria con Limón y Sal, 2504 25th Ave. N in Texas City.
Refresqueria con Limón y Sal features such popular fare as street corn, raspas, aquas frescas, nachos and mangonadas, which are fruit drinks, among many other menu items.
Street corn, known as elote, is increasingly becoming popular in the United States. There are many variations, but the Texas City eatery tops the corn with mayo, butter, fresco cheese and chile sauce.
Checking in: Meanwhile, Texas City just got a little more hospitable.
Parth Patel Hospitality last week opened Home2 Suites, 3000 Interstate 45. The 90-room property features rooms equipped with kitchen and modular furniture that allows guests to customize their suites. There’s also a fitness area and outdoor saline pool, among other amenities.
Home2Suites is a Hilton brand. The Texas City hotel aims to accommodate industrial and leisure growth in the area, owners say.
Coming soon: Inquiring readers want to know about the Sweetwater Cove residential development underway on the island’s West End, which has been years in the making. Biz Buzz is working to dig up the dirt. Stay tuned.
Buzz enhancements: Details are scarce, but a plastic surgeon has snapped up 3 acres on Marina Bay Drive at Enterprise Drive in League City, the Bay Area Economic Development Partnership reports. The plastic surgeon plans to use the 3,866-square-foot building on the property for her practice and the rest for retail development. The name of the plastic surgeon wasn’t immediately available. Stay tuned.
On a mission? A purveyor of supplies geared toward law enforcement, military, covert operations, outdoor adventure and more has opened a 7,300-square-foot store in Webster.
5.11 Tactical, 20095 Interstate 45 in the Center at Baybrook, carries everything from flashlights, to protective gear, to footwear, bags, ropes and more.
