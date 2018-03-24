Plugged in: Islanders shouldn’t be surprised if they start seeing more Tesla automobiles cruising around town.
Tesla, a maker of electric vehicles, has entered into agreements with an island parking lot company to install chargers for the popular but pricey cars. (To be fair, Tesla has rolled out a Model 3 with a base price of about $36,000, but that’s half the cost of Tesla’s previous models).
Tesla has installed five charging stations at GTP Systems’ lot at 20th Street and Harborside Drive and soon will install nine more at the company’s lot at 25th Street and Santa Fe Place in Galveston’s downtown. Jason Hayes, who controls about 500 parking spaces through GTP, plans to add more Tesla chargers at his lots.
“This is the future,” Hayes said.
Although battery-powered cars are becoming more popular, there are speed bumps slowing the industry’s fast growth. Pricing and the fact there aren’t enough places to recharge are among the challenges. The amount of time it takes to charge the cars is another issue.
Tesla is trying to remedy the recharging challenge through its Destination Charging network under which Tesla provides free charging stations to businesses such as restaurants, hotels and resorts, which, in return, cover the cost of the electricity. The company has entered into a Destination Charging agreement with GTP.
Hayes expects the agreement to attract out-of-town Tesla owners who would visit, dine and shop on the island if there were more charging stations, he said. There already are Tesla charging stations at some cruise passenger parking lots with which Hayes is affiliated. But those are available only to cruise ship parking patrons. The agreement with Tesla increases the opportunities for greater Houston-area Tesla travelers to visit the island and would especially benefit the Strand District, Hayes said. The Harborside Drive location also has three generic charging stations for vehicles that aren’t Teslas.
Tesla owners can view maps to find charging stations, and Galveston has only a handful, Hayes said.
“We’re missing out,” he said.
The Tesla chargers on Hayes’ lots are 50-amp units, which provide about 40 miles of range for every hour of charging.
Cabin fever: Plans are very preliminary, but Mark McKim has been in talks with city leaders about developing 30 cottages on the Texas City Dike. The cottages would accommodate vacationers, people in the city for work and other visitors. McKim has land on the north side of Dike Road under contract for the development. But McKim still is studying the economic feasibility of the project, he said.
“We’re working through some of the details and how to make what we want to do work and fit on the property,” McKim said.
McKim and his family own the popular Mandolin Pier in San Leon. That property offers corporate lodging and short-term vacation rentals and a private fishing pier. Stay tuned.
Title tattle: When news broke last week that financial services provider Fidelity National Financial Inc. would buy insurer Stewart Information Services Corp. in a $1.2 billion deal to strengthen its residential and commercial title insurance business, it caused quite a stir.
Stewart Information Services Corp. has deep roots in Galveston and Stewart Title has about 50 employees in six offices in the county, including two in Galveston, and others in Friendswood, League City, Texas City and Santa Fe.
Although Stewart Information Services Corp. is headquartered in Houston, it got its start in Galveston at a time when the island was dubbed the “Wall Street of the South” because of its many banking and financial institutions. The company provides title insurance and other services vital to real estate transactions.
Stewart Title technically began in 1893, when Maco Stewart, a young attorney and the son of eminent jurist and legislator William. H. Stewart, bought the Gulf City Abstract Co.
Maco Stewart, along with his brothers, Minor and Clegg Stewart, and brother-in-law, W.C. Morris, would all play major roles in the company’s development.
Last week, Stewart Title officials sent letters to clients to inform them of the transaction.
“It is important to note that the transaction announcement is just the first step in the process of combining our two companies,” wrote David J. Norris, senior operations manager for Stewart Title in Galveston and Brazoria counties in a letter dated Wednesday. “Your points of contact at Stewart Title will not change, nor will our continued commitment to serving you. Stewart and Fidelity will continue to operate independently until the transaction is closed, which we expect to happen in the first or second quarter of 2019.”
The agreement is subject to approval by Stewart’s shareholders and regulatory authorities, among other conditions. Stay tuned.
Property lines: With a booming population, League City is attracting the attention of real estate agencies. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in March announced it planned a late May opening of its League City office in Marketplace at Ninety-Six, a development on the northeast and southeast corners of League City Parkway and Hobbs Road.
The office will focus on the residential properties being developed in and around the area, owners said. Together with Gary Greene’s Galveston and Bay Area offices, the new League City office will close the loop from the bay to the Gulf Coast and will serve the needs of buyers and sellers “in this vast residential real estate market,” said Marilyn Eiland, co-managing partner of Gary Greene.
With the opening of the new League City office, the company plans to consolidate agents from its Tiki Island office to offices either in Galveston or League City.
Gary Greene has been serving Texas Gulf Coast clients since 1980.
This is sweet: Owners of the popular PizzaFire in League City are planning to soon open Coco Crepes next door at 2471 Interstate 45 S. in the Pinnacle Park development.
Business partners Manish Maheshwari and Amrish Ghodasara own the League City Coco Crepes franchise.
Along with crepes, the eatery will serve up waffles, coffee, panini sandwiches and 16 flavors of gelato, among other menu items.
The businessmen are planning a mid-April opening. There are six open Coco Crepes locations in the greater Houston area. The League City shop will be the seventh. Two more will open in Sugar Land and Kingwood. All those Coco Crepes are owned by other franchisees. Maheshwari, Ghodasara and friends in Katy will open a Coco Crepes in Fulshear in the third quarter this year.
Coco Crepes in League City will replace IceStorm, which was popular for its ice cream. That concept did well, Ghodasara said. But because the men owned the Coco Crepes franchise rights, corporate officials asked them to open a shop in Pinnacle Park, which made sense, Ghodasara said.
“It worked out well for us,” he said.
Has anyone heard what will replace DiBellas Restaurant?
