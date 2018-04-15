Thanks to the work of local nonprofit Artist Boat, more than 166,000 students from around the region have taken part in outdoor education along Galveston’s bays. Soon, these students will have an outdoor classroom, complete with a pizza oven, to enhance their experiences.
Recently, Artist Boat has joined forces with University of Texas architecture students to build the outdoor classroom. The students are part of UT’s Gulf Coast Design Lab program. Each semester, the students select a community to work in to design and build an environmental education access feature on the Texas Gulf Coast.
The pavilion, located at the eight-acre Coastal Heritage Preserve on Galveston’s West End, will feature seating and tables for classes and gatherings, plus an outdoor kitchen pizza oven with the capacity to serve 30 people at a time. The classroom is expected to serve more than 5,000 students each year.
“Having an official outdoor classroom pavilion will further demonstrate the Coastal Heritage Preserve as a model of place-based learning across disciplines and levels of academic instruction,” Artist Boat Executive Director Karla Klay said. “And it will allow us to sustain programming on site instead of relying on more public lands and bay access points.”
The partnership between the University of Texas and Artist Boat is mutually beneficial for students of both programs. Artist Boat students take away lessons about the value of wetlands and the sensitive balance of nature. Architecture students learn how to work in sensitive coastal environments.
“The architecture students develop their designs through a series of meetings with Artist Boat staff and board members,” Klay said. “The design is held up against our public access and education plan.”
Klay added that the architecture students also participate in habitat restoration and education training about the Coastal Heritage Preserve. She said more than 30 architecture students have worked with Artist Boat in Galveston since 2017.
The Galveston Park Board is proud to partner with Artist Boat on many of its education efforts. These include seawall bench beautification, the Bucket Brigade, World Oceans Day events and its beach recycling initiatives.
“Both the Galveston Park Board and Artist Boat are charged with a mission to be responsible stewards of the environment,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “Thanks to the help of this local partner, we’re able to spread the word of conservation along the coast to so many.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
