One of the best parts about living where other people go on vacation is that we residents can experience our own vacations whenever we want. This summer, there are many free, fun activities on the horizon brought to you by the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau and its partners.
Family friendly Stewart Beach will be home to several free activities. Families (or groups of four) are invited to go head-to-head in a series of competitions that comprise The Galveston Family Beach Challenge. The competitions include giant Jenga, sack races and more. The group with the most points at the end of the day will receive a $500 gift card, plus tickets to island attractions. Family Beach Challenges will take place on June 17, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
If you’re more artsy than sporty, consider taking part in Sandcastle Days. Offered Saturdays in June through August at Stewart Beach, the events allow you to take sandcastle building lessons from the pros. Some equipment is provided, but take your own bucket and shovel if you have them.
Also at Stewart Beach, the Bucket Brigade will return for its fourth season to provide free interpretive tours to beachgoers to teach them about the features and creatures that make Galveston’s coastal ecosystem so special. These tours will be held every weekend and are presented in cooperation with local environmental group Artist Boat.
More free and fun activities are planned for Galveston’s downtown. Saengerfest Park will be home to two popular series — Movie Nite on the Strand and Music Nite on the Strand. Grab your chairs, blankets and popcorn for family-friendly movies on the first Saturday of the month from June through October. The second Saturday of the month features a free concert at the park.
But wait! There’s more. Galveston’s seawall will be home to fireworks shows every Sunday night from June 3 to Sept. 2. The beachfront fireworks shows will launch over the Gulf of Mexico near Seawall Boulevard and 37th Street.
“Millions of people visit Galveston every year, and at the end of their stay — a day, weekend, or week — they head back home,” Galveston Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “The free programming we’re offering will certainly attract visitors, but it also provides an opportunity for those of us who make the island our home, to experience some fun in our own backyard.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
