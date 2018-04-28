Since 1923, the United Way of Galveston has been a community-building organization delivering programs that improve health, education and financial stability to Galveston’s citizens. Recently, the non-profit recognized the Galveston Park Board of Trustees for its support.
During the April 24 Park Board Meeting, the United Way of Galveston’s Executive Director Lindsey White presented the park board with its Stellar Supporter Award. The award serves to recognize the park board’s efforts including hands-on helping and fundraising.
The park board and the United Way joined forces last year, White said. Park Board Human Resources Manager Kimberly Danesi got the ball rolling when the two met to talk about ways the Park Board could work with the United Way.
“At first, I thought, ‘Sure, people say that all the time,’” White said. “But darn it if the park board didn’t do just that. Within weeks, they arranged for us to participate in the tourism summit to spread the word about what we do.”
Members of the park board also participated in hands on community service with the help of the United Way. Several employees opted to participate in the organization’s Day of Caring. They headed to the island’s Salvation Army facility where they sorted clothes in the store and cleaned and organized the kitchen.
After Hurricane Harvey hit in August, the park board convened a post-hurricane tourism task force and invited White to participate. The group, comprised of local businesses, decided to coordinate a Galveston Cares weekend during which island visitors could take advantage of special packages with proceeds going to the United Way for hurricane relief. For its part, the park board decided to donate beach parking fees collected during the weekend to the United Way of Galveston. They raised more than $2,500 for the organization.
Danesi hopes to continue to build the relationship between the park board and the Galveston United Way.
“It’s a privilege to work with them,” Danesi said. “And I am glad that doing so allows Park Board employees opportunities to give back to the community.”
When she presented the Stellar Service award to Park Board Chairwoman Joyce Calver McLean and Executive Director Kelly de Schaun, White reiterated the importance of community partnerships.
“Your staff has repeatedly demonstrated what stellar support and partnership looks like, and it has undoubtedly made a positive impact in the lives of many,” White said. “Our community-building work is made possible solely with solid community partnerships.”
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 Tremont St.
