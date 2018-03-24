In the coming months, be on the lookout for turtles in Galveston. They’ll turn up in places like city hall, downtown and along the seawall.
I’m not talking about actual reptiles, but turtle sculptures. Thanks to a partnership between Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) and Clay Cup Studio, and with support from the park board, Turtles About Town will bring artistic turtle sculptures to places throughout the island.
Turtles About Town is a Galveston Island community-based project that is designed to showcase Galveston and TIRN’s conservation efforts.
“This public art project will bring artists, sponsors and local businesses together for the common goal of enriching our community,” TIRN Gulf Program Director Joanie Steinhaus said. “And, the project will also bring attention and awareness to the plight of the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, the official state sea turtle of Texas, and the rarest and most threatened of the sea turtle species.”
Here’s how it works. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to sponsor the turtle sculptures. The sponsors can then choose a design for the turtles based on entries submitted by local artists, or they can choose an artist based on their preference and develop their own design idea. The sculpture is then placed at the sponsors’ place of business.
A portion of the sponsorship funds goes to TIRN conservation efforts. TIRN is a leading advocate for endangered sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico and other coastal areas. Their programs protect nesting beaches and help to halt threats to sea turtle survival through hands-on conservation and effective advocacy.
For its part, the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau will create a guide map to reveal the location of each turtle and list information about the artist. The idea is to draw visitors to the sculptures and to businesses nearby.
“This program will help create a family-friendly activity that drives tourism to the island,” said Amy Owens, owner of Clay Cups Studio. “Marketing community art projects like this will help lead to successful business growth and will help to sustain a positive quality of life for Galveston residents.”
Steinhaus said she expects 20 to 25 sculptures to be completed during the first year of the program. The first turtle sculpture is the work of local artist Gabriel Prusmack and is a tribute to first responders. It will be installed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at city hall. The public is invited to attend.
For more information about Turtles About Town, visit www.claycupstudios.com/turtles-about-town.
Park board meetings are open to the public and the public may address the board of trustees during the meetings. Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. If you are interested in seeing a park board issue discussed in this column, or if you have any questions, please send them my way. I can be reached at mbassett@galvestonparkboard.org.
