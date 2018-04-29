GALVESTON
There’s a new boat on the waters.
Her name is Lester.
Water watchers at the Port of Galveston will soon start to notice the MV Lester Fulfer in the waters around the port more. The pusher boat, whose job is it to move barges, belongs to Martin Marine, a marine services company that last week celebrated its expansion into Galveston.
The company announced the Lester Fulfer, and its compliance department, will soon take up permanent residence on Pelican Island on a piece of land that the company has long owned but left mostly unused.
Martin Marine is a division of Martin Resource Management, a company that transports industrial materials like fuel oil, asphalt, sulfuric acid and diesel fuel.
The move into Galveston was prompted by a desire to consolidate some of company’s services, said Shawn Roberts, Martin Marine’s health, safety, security, environmental, quality and training manager.
The company was also looking for a new space after its facility in Beaumont was flooded by Hurricane Harvey last August.
“We have a waterfront property. We’re putting a training barge in there so we can do professional development training for all of our employees,” Roberts said. “There’s going to be more activity. It’s going to open up some jobs.”
Martin is operating out of its own property on Pelican Island and does not lease property from the Port of Galveston, said port director Rodger Rees.
“It’s good to see more people investing in their businesses,” Rees said.
Ted O’Rourke, the chairman of the port’s managing Wharves Board of Trustees, said the arrival of new workers in was good sign for its future development.
“Any more activity that we can get over there the better,” O’Rourke said Friday.
Martin Marine estimates that it will employ as many as 20 people in Galveston as it progresses in its expansion, Roberts said.
Thursday’s celebration brought dozens of people to Pier 21 to celebrate the christening of the Lester Fulfer and Martin’s arrival in Galveston.
The Lester Fulfer is named after a longtime Martin employee who retired last year. Roberts said the company wanted to name the boat after him so that its employees could keep the past in mind, even as it looked forward to the future.
Fulfer, who now lives in Louisiana, was at Thursday’s ceremony with members of his family to celebrate the christening.
After working for Martin for more than 20 years, and in the marine industry for almost twice that long, he said he never expected to be honored in that way.
“It’s still sinking in I think,” Fulfer said, adding that he was excited about where the boat would call home, “It’s going to be a really big plus for the company to be in the Galveston facility. I might have been tempted, if I was still with the company, to move down to Galveston”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.