My family and I had to hunker down at our West End home for a morning last month when athletes from the Ironman 70.3 were in town. It was tough to get around for a few hours, but based on an economic impact report for the event, I think it was worth it.
The event brought more than 4,800 overnight guests from all over the world to Galveston. Not only that, the event generated more than $1,600,000 in direct business sales, supported more than 1,000 jobs while it was here and generated more than $80,000 in local taxes. Whew!
These stats come from a system the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently invested in. It’s called the Economic Impact Calculator (EIC) and is distributed by Washington, D.C.-based Destinations International. The models and the platform were developed through extensive research by Philadelphia-based Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company.
Up to now, the CVB has relied on an industry standard multiplier to forecast the economic impact of event and group business it brings to the island. They also looked at actual occupancy and attendance numbers after events to determine their impact to the island. The new system provides more specific numbers on an easy-to-use platform.
It’s updated annually and draws on several different data sources to calculate results. The EIC measures the direct impact of events and meetings on businesses, employment, income and taxes. And it’s customized for each destination to accurately reflect the local economy.
“So, Galveston’s outcomes will be different than an event in a city in California because our economies are different,” CVB Sports and Events Manager Bryan Kunz said.
The EIC also takes into account different types of events, including sporting events, meetings, conventions, trade shows, festivals and cultural events. Further, it forecasts the number of attendees based on the nature of the event.
“For example, based on their research, a youth sports event will bring in 2.3 people per participant,” Kunz said. “And an adult amateur sporting event can be expected to bring in 1.5 people per participant.”
Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said the tool has proven to be a valuable investment for measuring ROI on the CVB’s growing event marketing efforts.
“Investing in this research-based tool that’s used by more than 200 destinations worldwide gives our organization a more accurate picture of what event and group business brings to the island,” she said. “And the new system allows us to be a better steward of the restricted hotel occupancy tax funds we receive.”
