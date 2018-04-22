Remember when April used to be a slow month in Galveston? Thanks to some major special events on the island this normally sleepy spring time is teeming with activities that are fun for visitors and locals alike.
One such event is coming up soon, the inaugural Third Coast Music Festival will be held here Thursday through April 29. It’s expected to draw thousands of music lovers to the island to take in 50 performances from 40 bands. The artists come from all over the country and represent many musical genres. Not your typical music festival, Third Coast will take place at venues throughout Galveston.
“We will have artists perform at places like the Grand 1894 Opera House, Yaga’s Café, Stuttgarten Tavern, the 1859 St. Joseph’s Church and many more,” event organizer Will Wright said. “Galveston has so many unique, intimate spaces we can take advantage of. Concert goers will get a special experience when they attend these shows.”
The music festival also will coincide with the 10th annual Beach Revue taking place Saturday at Beach Central, 2024 Seawall Blvd. This event is free to the public and will feature a bathing beauties contest, a vintage car show and concerts throughout the day.
Wright worked in partnership with Texas Music magazine publisher Stewart Ramser to organize and promote the festival. Ramser has produced similar successful music festivals including the multi-city festival, Viva Big Bend. The festival was promoted in several issues of the magazine that’s distributed throughout the state.
The Park Board provided marketing funding for the event to help get it off the ground. Before the funds were awarded, though, this event had to pass muster with Park Board staff and the trustees. In fact, all new events that receive Hotel Occupancy Tax funds must demonstrate certain characteristics in order to be eligible for funding.
Event promoters work with Park Board staff to ensure that the event is compatible with Galveston’s image, does not compete with existing events and has the potential to generate overnight stays. In addition, staff considers the event’s potential impact on local traffic, noise and security concerns.
“The Park Board determined that this event has the potential to be a signature music festival for Galveston, attracting visitors from around the region,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “And the timing is great! Until recently, April has been typically a slow month here, and this event could serve as a much needed shot in the arm for island hotels, restaurants and shops.”
For information about the festival, visit www.thirdcoastmusic festival.com.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
