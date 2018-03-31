Almost two years since its completion, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics vehicle processing plant has proven to be a major success for the port, officials argue.
“It’s a really good revenue producer for us,” Port Director Rodger Rees said. “There is very little cost associated with it, as far as infrastructure is concerned. And that brings more money to the bottom line.”
But some members of the wharves board, which governs the port, and others in the community question that assessment.
“It is such a nice plant, but the port has to generate more revenue, or it won’t have the money to maintain infrastructure,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said. “That will eventually cost us jobs. We’ve got to be disciplined about the cost incurred by bringing in new tenants.”
The plant opened in 2016 as a public-private partnership between the port and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics and it accounts for about $1.2 million in revenues to the port each year, Rees said.
The group pays the port to rent the facility and then, as a landlord port, the public docks also earn a profit on each ship that passes through with BMWs, Rees said.
Considering that the port only spent about $3.6 million in bringing the facility to Galveston, the rate of return has been strong, Rees said.
And Rees isn’t the only one to speak positively about the operation.
“We are working with Wallenius to bring other cars through the port,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “It’s a good, clean business. And it provides jobs. That type of stuff is a good fit for our port.”
The port is projected to bring in only about $250,000 in net income in 2018, according to documents.
Port officials are projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million, records show.
Such finances have hampered the port’s ability to make infrastructure improvements and investments to draw in more business, officials said.
Initial projections showed the port earning slightly more than $1 million in total profits from the processing plant this year, but maintaining the venture will also cost money, according to documents.
“Based on those documents, I do have concerns about the return on investment to the port from this project,” Beeton said.
After about $380,000 in expenses, the port is anticipated to bring in about $614,000 total revenues from the processing plant, according to the 2016 documents.
And Beeton isn’t alone in her concerns about the plant.
“This is a complete boondoggle for Galveston taxpayers,” said Norman Pappous, former councilman with the city of Galveston. “This is just a revenue stream for the port.”
As part of the public-private partnership between the port and Wallenius, the group specializing in automotive shipping rents the $11 million facility.
The money to build the facility came from several different sources.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics spent an estimated $5 million on the development. The port spent about $5.4 million, which included $1 million from the Galveston Industrial Development Corp., which helps pay for some economic development initiatives through sales tax. The Industrial Development Corp. kicked in another $350,000 to help cover some of the costs for repaving at Pier 10 related to the project. A $430,000 federal port security grant helped to pay for lighting and fencing related to security.
“The economic development dollars need to be scrutinized more for returns,” Pappous said.
Pappous argues that, with the Industrial Development Corp. money, the plant should bring more return to the city, but that it isn’t.
“Basically, every employee in that plant would have to spend $100 per day in Galveston to recoup the amount of money that we gave to them,” Pappous said.
The vehicle distribution center — built to meet demand in BMW’s fastest growing region in the country — employs 36 people who prepare cars for delivery to dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
And the additional ships calling at the site generate about 11 full-time jobs for the International Longshoremen’s Association workers, officials have said.
“We do verification to make sure they are living up to the agreement as far as the number of jobs and other areas that triggered the money they got from the IDC pot,” Yarbrough said.
Regardless of anything else, the direct profit the port makes from the plant is beneficial as managers of the public docks try to build revenues, Rees said.
