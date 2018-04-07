Every now and then, I get questions from readers about park board issues. This week, I’ve decided to answer a few that have come up rather frequently.
Q: When does the park board plan to replenish the sand at Babe’s Beach?
A: Babe’s Beach, 15 blocks of brand new beach west of 61st Street that is named in honor of former Galveston state representative A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, was created in 2015. The park board plans to continue to place sand in this area every two years, coinciding with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredging cycles. The corps dredges the shipping channel and the park board and its partners pay for transporting the sand to the beach.
The next dredging cycle is scheduled for early 2019 and the park board is prepared to do its part to get the sand to the beach. Recently, the park board has secured $1.5 million of local funding and $23.5 million of state and federal funding to achieve this goal. Additional funding from the RESTORE Act will allow the park board to coordinate with the next two dredging cycles the corps undertakes.
Q: Does the park board plan to nourish and expand the beaches west of Babe’s Beach to the end of the seawall?
A: In 2014, the park board commissioned a sand management plan in cooperation with the Corps. The sand management plan outlines a scientific, long-term strategy for restoring and maintaining the most sand-starved locations on the island. In it, a priority ranking of Galveston’s beach areas determines the best use of resources. Barring a catastrophic weather event, the plan is intended to guide sand management policy for the next 30 to 50 years.
The plan does call for sand placement from 61st to 103rd streets. As the park board continues to nourish the beach west of 61st Street, namely Babe’s Beach, the sand in the system will migrate west, creating new beaches further west along the seawall. According to coastal engineers, the additional sand placement will help to protect the area from erosion and storm surges. It is also expected to create economic opportunity for properties in that area.
Q: Can the park board provide sunscreen stations at its beach parks?
A: Yes. Beginning this season, the park board will provide sunscreen stations at East Beach, Stewart Beach and Dellanera Park. Currently, the sunscreen is an SPF 30 and is available for free to beach visitors. Later in April, the beach park staff will receive sunscreen that also contains mosquito repellent. The park board installed the stations in order to enhance the visitor experiences at the beach parks. We hope visitors there take away great memories, not sunburns or bug bites.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.