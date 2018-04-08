The island continues to establish itself as a craft beer destination with the recent opening of Devil and the Deep Brewery, 2425 Postoffice St. — the storefront faces 25th Street — in Galveston’s downtown.
The microbrewery serves a variety of brews, including farmhouse ales and saisons. The Devil and the Deep team members last week were working on a batch to send off to the lab as the microbrewery works to secure its distribution permit. That permit would allow Devil and the Deep to sell its product to restaurants and bars. And there’s already a waiting list stretching to Houston, said Landers Weakley, operations manager.
Eric Walker is the head brewer; Chris David is the chief technology officer and chief financial officer; and Daniel Torres is artistic director.
The team has worked for several years on opening the microbrewery, learning much on the way, including what’s in a name.
Initially, the team had planned to call the venture The Free State of Galveston Craft Brewery. But trademark issues got in the way, Weakley said.
“In 2015, we were hit with a cease and desist from a brewery in Lawrence, Kan., by the name of Free State Brewing Company,” Weakley said. “We were just weeks away from the Great American Beer Festival and unfortunately had to leave all our merchandise behind.”
The team came up with the Devil and the Deep Brewery name while brainstorming around a campfire in Boulder, Colo.
The devil name isn’t meant to sound sinister, Weakley said. It’s a nod to the maritime industry, he said.
“In early nautical terminology, the word ‘devil’ was used to describe the seam between the deck planking and the top-most plank of the ship’s hull,” Weakley said. “This seam would need to be water-tight, which required routine maintenance by sailors on board.”
“Paying the devil” would require a sailor to be suspended over the side of the vessel, or at least to stand at the very edge of the deck to make repairs,” Weakley said.
“It’s easy to see how that might have been referred to as ‘between the devil and the deep blue sea,’” Weakley said.
Craft brewers — at least on the island — are a tight-knit group with a very local focus.
When Devil and the Deep team members weren’t happy with the way a recent batch of beer turned out, they didn’t toss it overboard. Instead, they went to Fika Java & Juicery, 613 University Blvd., in Galveston, bought some coffee beans and made a coffee stout.
“Fika gave us a great price on a large amount of whole beans and it turned out really great,” Weakley said. “That’s how you grow the business, helping those around you, helping each other.”
Devil and the Deep Brewery also plans to capitalize on the connection among coffee, cigars and craft beer. Chris David owns cigar shop Havana Alley Cigar Shop & Lounge, 201 26th St.
“We want to build a community around those three things,” he said.
