A new pavilion at Stewart Beach has become one step closer to fruition. At the March park board meeting, the trustees approved a conceptual design for the structure.
The conceptual design provides an outline for building materials, use of space and where it is to be located at the beach park. And, it has been a long time coming.
In April 2016, the park board issued a request for qualifications and received five proposals from firms in Dallas, Houston and Conroe. A committee consisting of park board staff and a local architect reviewed and scored the proposals and chose Houston-based firm, Rogers Partners.
Galveston architect Brax Easterwood is working with Rogers Partners on the project.
“This team is put together like most large projects,” Easterwood said. “There’s a group of designers who have experience with larger projects and there’s some local partners with experience in the area. My firm has a depth of experience that includes work at Apffel Park and other Galveston projects that allow us to contribute in a meaningful manner recognized in Galveston.”
The next step was to gather community input for the project.
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol and seawall parking department will have offices at the structure, so they offered recommendations geared toward efficient use of office and storage spaces. The team also sought input from neighboring businesses. And in June 2017, the park board invited Galveston residents to the Galveston Island Convention Center for a presentation about the project and the opportunity to contribute their ideas. Public input is still a priority for the team as construction for the project is still years away.
Now the next step is for Rogers Partners to conduct a construction cost estimate and an operations, maintenance and revenue assessment. Maintenance on the metal building has become an expensive issue, costing the park board more than $200,000 over the last four years.
“The current pavilion has served us for more than 30 years and regular maintenance is becoming more and more costly,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “It is time for a new facility. Public input is crucial to the planning for such an important amenity. In the end, we want this pavilion to be something we can all be proud of.”
For more information about the project, visit https://www.galvestonparkboard.org/200/Projects. Visitors to this site will have the opportunity to share their comments about the pavilion.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.