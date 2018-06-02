Wade A. Kilpatrick is a patient man. And a stubborn one, too.
15 years ago Kilpatrick set in motion plans for an environmentally sensitive residential community and marina on land at the intersection of 8 Mile and Sportsman roads on Galveston’s West End.
What happened along the way was enough to make any developer walk away and never look back.
But Kilpatrick stuck and is close to seeing his vision become reality. That vision is transforming a once blighted site into a high-end development on Galveston Bay called The Preserve at Sweetwater Cove. The development will include a residential community of up to 95 home sites on the east side of 8 Mile Road called Sweetwater Cove and a dry-stack marina on the west side of the road called Sweetwater Point.
Initial work on the development has piqued the curiosity of locals. But back to the backstory.
It all began 15 years ago, when Kilpatrick’s wife, Melinda, was taking a course about Galveston Bay at Rice University in Houston. It inspired their interest in the bay and eventually the development.
Kilpatrick found the land near the bay, which was perfect, but had issues.
“It was in a very depressed, blighted area,” Kilpatrick said. It also was known for crime.
At the time, there were 16 houses on the site, all in various stages of degradation. Kilpatrick sought to buy out those properties one by one. Tracking down owners wasn’t easy. It took a few years and his expertise as a real estate attorney to pull it off, Kilpatrick said. He acquired those properties and about 300 acres altogether.
He then set out to form what he considered a first-class team, which included Johnson Development, which developed Tuscan Lakes in League City, among other communities. The team also included Dannenbaum Engineering. And he engaged the services of Peter Brown, a renowned architect of New Urbanism whose firm at the time was Civic Design.
Kilpatrick wasn’t interested in developing a typical canal community, he said. He envisioned one that would encourage community interaction and integration with the surrounding environment.
“Carving canals on a barrier island is pretty much on the wane,” he said.
The marina and boating activity would be away from the houses and centered at a well-managed, clean facility, keeping noise and activity away from homeowners, he said. The marina would have only dry-stack storage, he said.
Kilpatrick had lined up the financing, worked closely with Galveston Bay Foundation to ensure protection of that conservation organization’s nearby property, while also incorporating conservation measures in the development.
Johnson Development worked to secure all the many necessary permits. The city and its planning department approved plans. It was all good to go, and crews began staking the property for preliminary water and sewer work the Thursday before Hurricane Ike struck on Sept. 13, 2008.
“Everybody was in shock, and everything was suspended,” Kilpatrick said.
Shortly after, a credit crisis burst a U.S. housing bubble, causing turmoil in the markets and sinking developments all over the county.
No one would have blamed Kilpatrick from walking away.
But he credits his son, Gaines Kilpatrick, with persuading him to carry on. His son, a self-described serial entrepreneur, is an investor and helped line up a group of Austin investors.
“The market was recovering, we had a great property with entitlements in good shape,” Wade Kilpatrick remembers his son saying. “‘Why wouldn’t you move forward with a great concept?’ With his encouragement, I went back into the water.”
Through all the turmoil, Wade Kilpatrick had kept the hard-won permits alive.
In 2014, he met with island leaders and city management to determine the feasibility of the development and whether the support was still there.
“The reception was very good and very supportive,” Kilpatrick said. “We decided to move forward.”
But so much had changed. Johnson Development Corp. had grown and was occupied by sizable projects.
Kilpatrick would become the developer and is a principal in Preserve Sweetwater Partners Ltd.
Peter Brown died in 2017, but his design ideas are incorporated in the development.
Over the years, and because of environmental considerations, Kilpatrick has greatly scaled back the scope of the development. He originally planned 400 homesites, then 200, but finally settled on 95 to reduce the footprint.
Kilpatrick initially acquired 300 acres, but sold off much of it, or gave it to the Galveston Bay Foundation for conservation. The residential development is on about 16 acres; the marina is on about 8 acres.
Unusual features at the development include underground utilities, which crews are about a month away from completing. Kilpatrick and partners also have invested $3 million in a sewer line and lift station and in elevating part of 8 Mile Road. They plan to recoup that investment through a Municipal Utility District. The development has built an over-sized sanitary system that will accommodate 400 residential units.
One of the centerpiece amenities of The Preserve at Sweetwater Cove is a 15-20-acre birding preserve.
The first phase will include about 65 houses. Residential construction could begin this summer, he said.
“After all the distress caused by the storm, seven years of planning and permitting — to revisit that takes some kind of special tolerance,” Kilpatrick said. “Also, we just had a strong vision, and I don’t give up easily.”
