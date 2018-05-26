The beach nourishment project along the seawall that was completed last May was quite an undertaking. More than 1 million cubic yards of sand was placed on the beach between 10th and 61st streets. And a national conservation organization has taken notice.
The American Shore and Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) this week named the seawall project among the nation’s Best Restored Beaches.
The annual Best Restored Beaches award highlights the value of America’s restored beaches. Entries are judged based on three criteria: the economic and ecological benefits the beach brings to its community; the short-term and long-term success of the restoration project; and the challenges each community overcame during the course of the project.
The other 2018 winners include Dare County Beaches, N.C.; Cardiff Beach, Calif.; Sag-Bridge Beaches, N.Y.; and Thompson’s Beach, N.J.
“This year’s Best Restored Beach winners represent a wide variety of beach types that offer unique and varied attributes,” ASBPA President Tony Pratt said. “I congratulate the winners for their hard work and for the beautiful beaches they have protected and enhanced.”
Park Board Director of Operations Reuben Trevino added that the project was designed to protect more than the beach.
“This project is significant because it was the very first beach project implemented on the Texas coast that placed more than 1 million cubic yards on the beach,” Trevino said. “And it will provide a useful barrier for properties along the seawall in the event of future storm surges.”
Trevino said the seawall restoration project provided nearly 27 additional acres of coastal beach, dune and enhanced recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ASBPA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for healthy coastlines by promoting the integration of science, policies and actions that maintain, protect and enhance the coasts of America. For more than 50 years, beach restoration has been the preferred method of shore protection in coastal communities on the east, west, Gulf and Great Lakes coasts.
This marks the second time the Galveston Park Board has received a Best Restored Beach award from the ASBPA. In 2016, the organization was honored for creating Babe’s Beach, a half-mile stretch of new beach west of 61st Street.
“We at the park board are honored to be chosen to receive this prestigious award yet again,” Trevino said. “These nourishment projects are the results of research, relationship building among partners and buy-in from the community. We’re happy to know that everyone’s hard work is being recognized.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.