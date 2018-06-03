On Thursday, communities all across the globe will celebrate World Oceans Day, and Galveston is no exception. To commemorate this special day, the Galveston Park Board and local conservation group Artist Boat will host a free festival at the Stewart Beach pavilion.
The World Oceans Day Festival will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Among the dozens of activities at this family-friendly event will be live roots-rock reggae music by Th3rd Coast Roots and interactive exhibits hosted by local, regional and state nature and scientific organizations.
Visitors can touch treasures found on the beach, create sun prints, learn about wildlife, play fun games and identify manta rays in underwater photos. They can also take part in yoga classes on the beach.
A highlight, the festival will feature a Marine Debris Art Contest. Ocean lovers of all ages are invited to flex their artistic muscles and submit their creative masterpieces. The art pieces should be made with coastal debris that would otherwise end up in the ocean. Artists can collect debris found on the beach or in their neighborhood that could end up in waterways to create sculptures, two-dimensional paintings and other imaginative pieces. Entries for the contest will be accepted through Thursday at the Artist Boat at 2627 Ave. O in Galveston.
Visitors to the festival will be able to vote for their favorite art piece to determine the People’s Choice Award. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories from 5 years old to adult. Competition guidelines and a submission form can be downloaded from www.artistboat.org.
World Oceans Day has been celebrated internationally since 2002. In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing June 8 as World Oceans Day. Each year, the day has a special theme and a conservation action focus. This year’s theme is Plastic Pollution Prevention.
“Plastics make life better, however, our dependence on plastics, single-use plastics in particular, harms aquatic and marine ecosystems,” Artist Boat Education Program Manager Amanda Rinehart said. “Between 10 and 20 million tons of plastic trash enters the ocean every year. And it takes a financial toll, too. Marine debris results in $13 billion in damages to marine ecosystems annually in the form of fisheries loss, organizing cleanup efforts and a loss in tourism.”
For more information about the World Oceans Day Festival, visit www.artistboat.org/world-oceans-day-festival.
