The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
In response to the Santa Fe High School tragedy, the University of Houston will host a “Team UH” blood drive to benefit the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 at the TDECU Stadium Club Area on the first floor at 3600 Cullen Blvd. in Houston. Donors are encouraged to wear UH Cougar red shirts. For information, call Chris Stipes, 713-743-8186.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clear creekw.org.
The Us Too Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. today at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center at Victory Lakes, 2240 Interstate 45 in League City. Visit www.ustoo.org or call Tom O’Neal, 281-229-5788, or Wayne Elliott, 409-925-6122.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Successful Vegetable Gardening” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Artist Boat will have its annual public meeting for visions and plans for the Coastal Heritage Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 4228 Stewart Road in Galveston. A light breakfast will be served. To RSVP, email executive assistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish boil beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Let’s Dance will have its “Island Dance” evening event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Santa Fe Strong barbecue fundraiser will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. For information, email santafe bbq2018@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of The Americas will have its annual card party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Three bingo cards will be $10. Prizes will be awarded. Concessions will be available. For information, call Sandra Greco, 409-457-3097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.