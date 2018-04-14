The city of Galveston will have its spring citywide cleanup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today from 51st Street west to Point San Luis; and at the same time Friday and April 21 51st Street east to the East End. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a Crime Victims’ 5K Walk at 8 a.m. today beginning at 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Free and open for all ages. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
Unity Bay Area will have a church-wide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1911 state Highway 3 S. in League City. There also will be food for sale and live music. For information, call 281-554-2450.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Spring Sparkle cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents are encouraged to take their tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances, and plastic items for disposal. Must take ID for proof of residency. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. Call 409-739-5665.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Gwendy’s Button Box,” by Stephen King, will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will have its annual Fairy Tale Ball from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestoncm.org or call 409-572-2544.
The Sunshine Center will present its Spring Fling event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Elks Lodge No. 126 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person and includes dinner. For tickets and information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550, Jennie Latham, 409-370-9736, or the center, 409-763-5029.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 11320 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Texas Ramblers will perform. The cost is $10 per person. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today, April 28, May 12 and May 26 and Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night featuring DJ Marty from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.