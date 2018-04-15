The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival Saturday and April 22, and April 28 and April 29 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
