The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its spring show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit http://galvestonbayorchid society.org or call 832-279-0211.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Junior American Legion Auxiliary meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will present its free spring concert “Spirituals” at 7 p.m. today at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. The program will be in memory of Izola Collins. Michael Gilbert will direct, and Ron Wyatt is the accompanist.For information, call 409-944-1302.
UPCOMING
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Medical Camp, which will be July 15 through July 21 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Registration is open to rising students in seventh and eighth grades. Space is limited to 30 students. Scholarships are available. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is accepting new or gently used books for early readers (PK3 through third grade) through Friday at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City, or at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Zenobia Tolden, 409-948-4211.
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tracie Phillips and Brian Cochran will be the guest speakers. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday. To RSVP, contact Jose Boix, jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. There will be a plant swap, so take a plant to swap. There also will be a potluck luncheon, so take a dish to share as well. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Lois Gibson, a world-renowned forensic artist, will present a free presentation on the process she follows in reconstruction of any subject — living or not — at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ at 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, call Albert S. Gonzales, 409-948-4094 or 409-771-6696.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its annual Dogs & Divas fashion show and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/BATPDD18 or call 281-338-7600.
A film screening of “Opuntia,” by David Fenster, will be shown at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Artist Residency and Gallery at 2521 Ships Mechanic Row in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email info@galvestonartistresidency.org or call 409-974-4446.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Head Start program will present its Family Empowerment Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be several children activities. For information, call 409-762-9702.
Atmosphere The Salon will have its annual sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. The Galveston Dept. of Planning and Services will be on program. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Galveston Bay Foundation will offer a free sewage facility education workshop for homeowners from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the MUD 12 building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. For information, contact Sarah Gossett, sgossett@galvbay.org or 281-332-3381.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its annual Home Orchard Tours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at various locations in the county. For information on exact locations, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
American Legion Post No. 89 Riders will have its fourth annual “Big Joe” Crabell Scholarship Run at 10 a.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. All modes of transportation are welcome to participate. For information, call 409-771-5225.
Sea Star Base Galveston will host Meet a Mariner Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. NASA astronaut, Michael R. Barratt, will be in attendance. Admission is free. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call Capt. Margaret Candler, 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market featuring local handcrafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galveston islandmarket@gmail.com.
The city of Galveston will have its annual hurricane preparedness fair at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Refreshments and door prizes will be available. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
The inaugural Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon will begin at noon Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. For information, visit www.gamma-pi-lambda.com or call 409-771-4470 or 409-771-5448.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Turning Dirt Into Soil” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have a dance featuring Liz Talley & Wild West from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Admission is free. Set ups will be available. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 2 p.m.
Veteran organic gardening author, Judy Barrett, will be signing copies of her book “When Good Gardens Go Bad, Earth-Friendly Solutions to Common Garden Problems,” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-765-9770.
July 1 is the deadline to sing up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
