The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 35th annual spring BBQ Cook-off today and Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 in League City. Entry fee is $150. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
The Clear Creek High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion today and Saturday. Tickets are $35 per person. For information, visit the class page on Facebook, or email wildcats68reunion@gmail.com, or call Cynthia Medsger, 281-455-1250.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual fish fry at 11 a.m. Fridays through March 30 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A $10 donation per plate is asked. Carryout also will be available. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The Galveston County Community Action Council ad-hoc bylaws committee will meet at 3 p.m. today at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will be selling fish dinners during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $9 for adults and $5 for children. For information, call Frank Murello, 409-770-7030.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Rosenberg Library will have its various fandoms teen trivia night event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Front Door Club will have its inaugural community charity prom drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Donations of gently used or new formal gowns, jewelry, handbags and services will be accepted. For information, call 713-417-4278 or 409-354-9090.
The inaugural Galveston Island Book Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit http://Galveston.BookFestival.Network or call 512-299-4810.
The Saltwater Garden Club of Bayou Vista will have its annual spring plant sale and market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park and pavilion by the swimming pool on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, call Judy Steffens, 713-502-5459.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The city of Friendswood’s annual Youth Sports Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday on FM 518 and FM 2351. Afterward, the Girls Softball and Little League Baseball organizations will have their ceremonial “first pitch.” Awards will be given. For the exact parade route and information, visit www.friend swood.com.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger, in Jamaica Beach. All sorts of wares and food will be sold. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Woofstock event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4106 E. NASA Parkway in El Lago. The event will include microchipping, dog contests, training demonstrations, and more. For information, contact Jennifer Maxwell, jqmaxwell@icloud.com or 832-498-8187.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-534-3413, Ext. 1.
Author LuLynne Streeter will be signing copies of her book “Frozen Lives” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
There will be a free Easter “Eggstravaganza” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lago Mar, 12519 Gales Point Drive, in Texas City. The event also will include spring-fling dance music, food and beverages, crafts, and more. The Easter Bunny also will be available for pictures. For information, visit www.lagomarin texascity.com.
