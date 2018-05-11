United Way Galveston County Mainland is accepting new or gently used books for early readers (PK3 through third grade) through May 18 at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City, or at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Zenobia Tolden, 409-948-4211.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Mother’s Day bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out today in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Crossings Retirement Community will present Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly, a senior advocate and dementia care program founder, at 6 p.m. today at 255 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. The presentation will include tips on how to recognize dementia in its earliest stages and how to prepare as the condition progresses. To RSVP or for information, visit mrcthecrossings.org/events or call 281-724-2345.
There will be a zydeco dance from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today at the Queen of Peace Life Center at 1200 Laurel St. in La Marque. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. BYOB. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Cynthia Bell-Malveaux, 409-770-3085.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The United States Postal Service will have its 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday. Residents are encouraged to set out nonperishable food items near their mailboxes. Donations will be distributed to local food banks. For information, visit www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer Texas Boaters Education classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 13 and older. Space is limited. Must register ($20 per person). For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.com or call 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its spring show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit http://galvestonbay orchidsociety.org or call 832-279-0211.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Mother’s Day bake sale and raffle from 9 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Texas City Radio Control Club will present Warbirds over Texas City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7500 Humble Camp Road in Dickinson. Attendees are encouraged to take items to sell at the swap meet. Prizes will be awarded. For information, visit www.tcrcc.com or call 832-385-3374.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
There will be a free street party for residents of Friendswood from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at First Choice Emergency Room at 225 E. Parkwood Drive in Friendswood. The free event will feature the Friendswood High School Band, Legacy Gymnastics, local vendors, pet adoptions, free lunch, a moonwalk, face painting, and more. For information, call 832-656-4405.
Author Barbara Ortwein will be signing copies of her book “Between Worlds Never to Return” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night featuring DJ Marty from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
