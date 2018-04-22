The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival today and Saturday and April 29 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
FeatherFest’s Raptors Revealed free birds of prey raptor show will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. today in the parking lot at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
UPCOMING
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its summer registration from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through May 18 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston County Community Action Council finance committee will meet at 3 p.m. Monday at the Island Community Center, Suite C109, 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The International Oleander Kick-off Luncheon and Silent Auction will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at The Veranda at Hotel Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $35. RSVP required. To RSVP email lmiller4511@att.net.
Leopold & Strahan Realty Group is inviting the public to its Client Appreciation Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 2715 Broadway in Galveston. Ramon Santillan, with Autism Speaks, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit http://act.autismspeaks.org/houston or call 832-975-7500.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Alice Braud-Jones, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The La Marque Lions Club will have its sixth annual Pitch Hit & Run competition for youth ages 7-14 at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Little League Fields at 8324 Robinson Road in Hitchcock. Parents must take a copy of their child/children birth certificates. For information, contact Russ Gillaspia, rgillaspia@acutx.org or 409-789-8902, or Chris Armacost, carmacost@hitchcockisd.org or 409-682-5809.
The Sea Isle Planters Bunch will have its annual rummage, bake and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Pines Pavilion, 4100 Mason St., in the Sea Isle subdivision on Galveston’s West End. For information, call 415-889-9142.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer the free class “Growing Cucurbits” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Bayside Community Center, 4833 10th St., in Bacliff. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Oleander Garden Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email lmiller4511@att.net.
The La Marque Fire Station Celebration Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at Gulfway Plaza, turn south on Delany Road, west on Texas Avenue, loop around the new fire station (from Texas Ave., out from Saltgrass Point Blvd.), back on to Texas Avenue, head East toward Garrett Street, north on S. Garrett St., and will end at 4916 Texas Avenue. For information, call 409-938-9201.
The Heritage Gardeners will have its “Through the Garden Gate” spring tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and April 29. Tickets will be available at the Marie Workman Garden Center and Briscoe Garden at 112 W. Spreading Oaks Drive in Friendswood. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will be selling fish dinners from 1 p.m. until all gone Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Dinners are $8 per plate. To order or get more information, call 409-945-8975.
Author T. Felder Dern will be signing copies of his book “The Downfall of Galveston’s May Walker Burleson” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will perform at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit ww.tewacademy.org.
Entries for the third annual Keep Friendswood Beautiful Photo Contest will be accepted through May 4 at www.Friendswood.com/photo. Cash awards will be awarded. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Caliber Collision is accepting nonperishable food items for its seventh annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through May 11 at 6902 Broadway in Galveston. Food items also can be dropped off at its other locations in Galveston County. To find the nearest location, visit calibercollision.com, or to make online donations, visit caliberdonations.com.
May 15 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Medical Camp, which will be July 15 through July 21 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Registration is open to rising students in seventh and eighth grades. Space is limited to 30 students. Scholarships are available. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
July 1 is the deadline to sing up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
