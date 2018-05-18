The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. A potluck dinner will be afterward, so take a dish to share. Contact Liz Shepperd, qeshepperd@yahoo.com or 281-486-7770.
The Boys & Girls Club will have conclude its summer registration from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Head Start program will present its Family Empowerment Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be several children activities. For information, call 409-762-9702.
Rosenberg Library will have its various fandoms teen trivia night event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Media and Innovation & Entrepreneurship communities at Ball High School will present its second annual Red Carpet Awards Show at 6 p.m. today in the school’s auditorium at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, visit www.gisd.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
Atmosphere The Salon will have its annual sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. The Galveston Dept. of Planning and Services will be on program. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Galveston Bay Foundation will offer a free sewage facility education workshop for homeowners from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the MUD 12 building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. For information, contact Sarah Gossett, sgossett@galvbay.org or 281-332-3381.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its annual Home Orchard Tours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at various locations in the county. For information on exact locations, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Friends of Helen Hall Library will have its inaugural All-American Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1108.
American Legion Post No. 89 Riders will have its fourth annual “Big Joe” Crabell Scholarship Run at 10 a.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. All modes of transportation are welcome to participate. For information, call 409-771-5225.
Sea Star Base Galveston will host Meet a Mariner Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. NASA astronaut, Michael R. Barratt, will be in attendance. Admission is free. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call Capt. Margaret Candler, 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market featuring local handcrafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galveston islandmarket@gmail.com.
The city of Galveston will have its annual hurricane preparedness fair at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Refreshments and door prizes will be available. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
The inaugural Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon will begin at noon Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. For information, visit www.gamma-pi-lambda.com or call 409-771-4470 or 409-771-5448.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Turning Dirt Into Soil” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have a dance featuring Liz Talley & Wild West from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Admission is free. Set ups will be available. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 2 p.m.
Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have celebrate Sanctuary Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lasker Park Community Pool at 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit https://flowergarden.noaa.gov.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual Garden and Outdoor Living Tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Nine homes will be featured. There also will be a reception at the park with a picnic and live music afterward. Tickets are $10. For information, call 713-502-5459.
Veteran organic gardening author, Judy Barrett, will be signing copies of her book “When Good Gardens Go Bad, Earth-Friendly Solutions to Common Garden Problems,” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-765-9770.
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
