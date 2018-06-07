The Central High School Gathering will begin with an old fashioned fish fry from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 15; the “Oh What A Night” Oldies but Goodies Dance will be from 9 p.m. June 16 to 1 a.m. June 17; and the Father’s Day Barbecue will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 17. All events will be at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Odessa Holmes, 409-750-1956, or Sharon Holmes, 409-457-1795.
Booker T. Washington School will have its 18-year reunion June 15 through June 17. For information, call Bobbie Garrett, 409-935-5807, Beatrice Mayes, 409-949-9304, or Lynn Ellison, 281-534-4141.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch July 3 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 55-year reunion with a celebratory cruise Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. For information, call 409-938-0462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.