In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a drug facilitated sexual assaults training from 8 a.m. to noon today at Clear Creek Community Church at 999 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. To register, email stephanie.dietrich@leaguecitytx.gov or call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the League City Police Department at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
The Texas City Civic Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth St. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-2200.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 17 at the city of Webster’s recreation center, 311 Pennsylvania Ave., in Webster. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 17 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Master Gardeners Darlene and Bobby Thornton will speak on creating oil essence from plants for use in the garden. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Then and Now Resale and Bethesda Lutheran Communities is accepting gently used clothes, household goods, books, jewelry, antiques and collectibles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 3330 FM 528 in Friendswood. The group helps to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Call 281-482-2565.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Mondays except for the first Monday of the month at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 5 p.m. today at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. The post also will have its election of officers. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $5 (with fries) or $6 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The National Society of Artists will meet form 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the community building at Clear Lake Park, 5001 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Lee Johnson will present a watercolor demonstration. Visitors are welcome ($5 fee). Visit www.nsartists.org or call 409-370-7350.
The Clear Lake Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Forest Room (Room No. 1418) of the Bayou Building at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., in Houston. Shannon Brown will present “Landscaping with Native Plants for Community Resilience.” For information, visit http://npsot.org/wp/clearlake.
The Neighborhood Democrats of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. For the agenda, visit www.Neighborhood Democrats.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
The Galveston College Faculty Senate, Student Government Association and Political Science Club will host a forum featuring candidates for Position 7 on the Galveston Community College District board of regents at 7 p.m. today in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to email questions to Don Davison, ddavison@gc.edu. For information, call 409-944-1302.
