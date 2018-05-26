The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have its annual Memorial Day Graves Decorations event today. Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. today at the Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers also will be needed at 4 p.m. Monday. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-770-4366.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 is seeking volunteers to help place flags on graves of local veterans in preparation for Memorial Day. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Jamaica Janes will have its annual bake sale and raffle at 9 a.m. today at the Jamaica Beach City Hall at 16628 San Luis Pass Road. For information, call Terry Rizzo at 713-823-3248.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Santa Fe High School shooting victim’s benefit will begin at 10 a.m. today at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a wide array of food for sale, a bike run, live music, raffles and an auction. For information, call 409-354-6481, 409-766-0480, 281-910-2346 or 409-316-9073.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Sea Isle Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Original artwork, sea glass, plants, children’s books, and more will be available. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer free microchips and half price adoptions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Pet Vaccination Services also will offer low-cost pet vaccinations. For information, visit www.arcpets.org or www.petvaccs.com or call 713-738-3131 or 210-377-2222.
Pat Jakobi will present the workshop “The Rules of Art Composition and When to Break Them” from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $20. For information and to register, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-621-1008.
There will be a benefit supporting Santa Fe High School from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today at Pook’s Crawfish Hole at 4015 FM 646 N. in Santa Fe. All proceeds will go to the fund set up at Texas First Bank. For information, call 409-440-8481.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Author Jim Sanderson will be signing copies of his book “La Mordida” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today, June 16 and June 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. DJ “Big E” will provide the music. For information, call 409-795-4352.
