The city of Galveston will have its spring citywide cleanup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday from 51st Street west to Point San Luis; and at the same time April 20 and April 21 51st Street east to the East End. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Nassau Bay Garden Club’s luncheon and style show will begin at 11 a.m. today at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive, in Seabrook. Tickets are $60. For information and tickets, contact Betty Armstrong, rwarmstrong43@verizon.net or 832-389-6127.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The North Galveston Epicurean Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 4102 Winnie St. in Galveston. There also will be an old-fashioned southern fish fry Friday. For information, email north galveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Ad Hoc By-Laws committee will meet at 3 p.m. today at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a chopped barbecue loaded baked potato dinner at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a Crime Victims’ 5K Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday beginning at 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Free and open for all ages. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
Unity Bay Area will have a church-wide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1911 state Highway 3 S. in League City. There also will be food for sale and live music. For information, call 281-554-2450.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Spring Sparkle cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents are encouraged to take their tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances, and plastic items for disposal. Must take ID for proof of residency. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will have its annual Fairy Tale Ball from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galveston cm.org or call 409-572-2544.
The Sunshine Center will present its Spring Fling event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge No. 126 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person and includes dinner. For tickets and information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550, Jennie Latham, 409-370-9736, or the center, 409-763-5029.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night featuring DJ Marty from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday in the Veranda Room of Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Jimmy Blacklock, will be the guest speaker. Admission for the seated luncheon is $25. Attendees are encourage to RSVP by Sunday to Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
