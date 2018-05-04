Today
10 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, special called meeting, 174 Calder Road, in League City, 409-766-2244.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 Moody, Galveston, 409-766-2244.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
