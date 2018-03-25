The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
UPCOMING
The city of La Marque’s Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is accepting applications for its annual “Let’s Paint the Town” home improvement program through Friday. For La Marque residents/homeowners only. For information, call 409-938-9256.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at its offices in Suite 1388 at Mall of the Mainland at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call 409-765-7878.
A coastal barrier forum will be presented from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Fox Room on the fourth floor of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galves tonbaykeeper.org.
The Backpack Buddy Card Party will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. A $10 donation includes lunch. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday. To RSVP, call 409-256-3027 or 409-771-8279.
Turtle Island Restoration Network will present its inaugural “Turtle About Town” at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of 25th and Sealy streets next to city hall at 823 25th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-2529.
The public is invited to attend Jack Johnson’s Birthday Celebration Thursday at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. The event will begin at 3 p.m. A lecture by Sam Collins will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legion Riders will host a fried fish dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. An $8 minimum per dinner is asked. Menu TBD. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Space City Cruisers Car & Bike Show will be Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City. Registration will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fee is $30 per entry. Admission is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For information, visit www.spacecitycruisers.com or call 713-875-0172.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
El Katif Temple No. 85 Prince Hall Shriners of Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil and gumbo festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1524 31st St. in Galveston. For information, call 281-701-6142.
April 6 is the deadline to register for the Galveston County Extension Agent — Agriculture and Natural Resources exam-prep course for the Texas Dept. of Agriculture Commercial and Noncommercial pesticide applicator license exam, which will be April 11 at the Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., in Alvin. For registration fees and information, contact Melissa Anderson, melissa.anderson@co.galveston.tx.us or 281-309-5068.
The city of Friendswood will offer lifeguard training and recertification for ages 15 and older from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8 at Leavesley Jones Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive, in Friendswood. Candidates must pass required swimming tests and complete an online class before April 4. For fees and information, visit parks.friendswood.com before March 30.
The Clear Creek Swim League is accepting registration from students ages 6-18 for area swim league teams through April 20. For registration information and teams, visit www.teamunify.com/ccsltx.
