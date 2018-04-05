Friday is the deadline to sign up for the second annual Louis Bait Camp’s Old Smokey Cook-off, which will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3510 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Entry fee is $100 per team. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds benefit His Ministries. To register, visit the business in person or call 409-935-9050.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Greenhouse Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today and April 12 at The Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-744-1011 or 409-762-8187.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:45 a.m. today in the fellowship hall of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Lunch will be provided for $4 per person. Call Judy Dolfi, 409-789-6879.
The Rotary Club of League City will meet at noon today at Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Visiting Rotarians are welcome. Contact Amy Killgore, amy.killgore@gmail.com or 832-647-3349.
The Galveston Lions Club will meet at noon today at Nick’s Kitchen & Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call John Machol, 409-256-0575.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine in the Bryan Gardens event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The event will feature a cash bar and complimentary light bites. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The menu varies. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Free GED classes will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at Turning Point Church, 4124 Broadway, in Galveston. To sign up, call Brenda Smith, 409-502-9935.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
The annual Take Back the Night walk to end sexual violence, sponsored by the Resource & Crisis Center, will begin at 6 p.m. today at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, contact Amber Wilhelm, awilhelm@rccgc.org or 409-443-0501.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. “Remembering the Texas City Disaster” will be presented. Visitors are welcome. Call 409-986-5152.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
