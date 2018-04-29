The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The eighth annual Rotary Club of Galveston’s crawfish boil will be from noon to 4 p.m. today at the big white tent at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $30 at the door. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonchamber.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
The Heritage Gardeners will have its “Through the Garden Gate” spring tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Tickets will be available at the Marie Workman Garden Center and Briscoe Garden at 112 W. Spreading Oaks Drive in Friendswood. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org.
UPCOMING
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Entries for the third annual Keep Friendswood Beautiful Photo Contest will be accepted through Friday at www.Friendswood.com/photo. Cash awards will be awarded. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, see prospectus at www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.
There will be a benefit garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday at 820 Winnie St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the hospital in Quiche, Guatemala. Free seeds with purchase. For information, call 409-762-1162.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer kayak excursions for birding and photography from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. The cost is $35 per person (minors must be accompanied by an adult). To register, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
The third annual Pleasure Pier Seawall Clean Up & Butt Hunt will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday beginning at Fish Tales Restaurant, 2502 Seawall Blvd., and ending at the Pleasure Pier at 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, visit www.pleasurepier.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “What is an Orchid?” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
LULAC Council No. 255 will have its annual Cinco de Mayo event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-256-3118.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Clear Lake Park meeting room, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 713-410-8599.
The Galveston Art League will toast winners in its May Juried Show at an awards reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at its gallery at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Let’s Dance will have an evening dance event “Hooray for Hollywood” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
Caliber Collision is accepting nonperishable food items for its seventh annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through May 11 at 6902 Broadway in Galveston. Food items also can be dropped off at its other locations in Galveston County. To find the nearest location, visit calibercollision.com, or to make online donations, visit caliberdonations.com.
Artists are encouraged to sign up to participate in the fourth annual Chalk Walk, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 in the Captain’s Corner Shopping Center at the intersection of FM 518 and FM 2351 in Friendswood. For information, visit www.chalkwalk.squarespace.com.
May 15 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Medical Camp, which will be July 15 through July 21 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Registration is open to rising students in seventh and eighth grades. Space is limited to 30 students. Scholarships are available. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
July 1 is the deadline to sing up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
