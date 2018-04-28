The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival today and Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The La Marque Lions Club will have its sixth annual Pitch Hit & Run competition for youth ages 7-14 at 9 a.m. today at the Hitchcock Little League Fields at 8324 Robinson Road in Hitchcock. Parents must take a copy of their child/children birth certificates. For information, contact Russ Gillaspia, rgillaspia@acutx.org or 409-789-8902, or Chris Armacost, carmacost@hitchcockisd.org or 409-682-5809.
The Sea Isle Planters Bunch will have its annual rummage, bake and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Milton Pines Pavilion, 4100 Mason St., in the Sea Isle subdivision on Galveston’s West End. For information, call 415-889-9142.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer the free class “Growing Cucurbits” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at the Galveston County Bayside Community Center, 4833 10th St., in Bacliff. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Oleander Garden Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email lmiller4511@att.net.
The La Marque Fire Station Celebration Parade will begin at 10 a.m. today. The parade will begin at Gulfway Plaza, turn south on Delany Road, west on Texas Avenue, loop around the new fire station (from Texas Ave., out from Saltgrass Point Blvd.), back on to Texas Avenue, head East toward Garrett Street, north on S. Garrett St., and will end at 4916 Texas Avenue. For information, call 409-938-9201.
The Heritage Gardeners will have its “Through the Garden Gate” spring tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Tickets will be available at the Marie Workman Garden Center and Briscoe Garden at 112 W. Spreading Oaks Drive in Friendswood. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will be selling fish dinners from 1 p.m. until all gone today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Dinners are $8 per plate. To order or get more information, call 409-945-8975.
Author T. Felder Dern will be signing copies of his book “The Downfall of Galveston’s May Walker Burleson” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will perform at 2:30 p.m. today at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit ww.tewacademy.org.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 11320 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Texas Ramblers will perform. The cost is $10 per person. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today, May 12 and May 26 and Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night featuring DJ Big E from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
