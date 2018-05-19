Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Atmosphere The Salon will have its annual sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethe salon.com or call 409-750-9810.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. The Galveston Dept. of Planning and Services will be on program. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Galveston Bay Foundation will offer a free sewage facility education workshop for homeowners from 9 a.m. to noon today at the MUD 12 building at 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. For information, contact Sarah Gossett, sgossett@galvbay.org or 281-332-3381.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its annual Home Orchard Tours from 9 a.m. to noon today at various locations in the county. For information on exact locations, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Artist Boat is in need of volunteers to help address, stuff, seal, and stamp envelopes for its annual appeal from 10 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2627 Ave. O in Galveston. To sign up, email executiveassistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
American Legion Post No. 89 Riders will have its fourth annual “Big Joe” Crabell Scholarship Run at 10 a.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. All modes of transportation are welcome to participate. For information, call 409-771-5225.
Sea Star Base Galveston will host Meet a Mariner Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. NASA astronaut, Michael R. Barratt, will be in attendance. Admission is free. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call Capt. Margaret Candler, 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market featuring local handcrafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (weather permitting) at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galveston islandmarket@gmail.com.
The city of Galveston will have its annual hurricane preparedness fair at 10 a.m. today at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Refreshments and door prizes will be available. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
The inaugural Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon will begin at noon today at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. For information, visit www.gamma-pi-lambda.com or call 409-771-4470 or 409-771-5448.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Turning Dirt Into Soil” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have a dance featuring Liz Talley & Wild West from 8 p.m. to midnight today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Admission is free. Set ups will be available. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 2 p.m.
