The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Knights of Columbus will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 each. For information, call 409-925-1402.
The Santa Fe Strong barbecue fundraiser will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. For information, email santafebbq2018@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of The Americas will have its annual card party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Three bingo cards will be $10. Prizes will be awarded. Concessions will be available. For information, call Sandra Greco, 409-457-3097.
UPCOMING
Texas City will offer free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years old from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (breakfast) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) weekdays through Aug. 3 at the following locations: Texas City High School, La Marque High School, Blocker Middle School, Kohfeldt Elementary School, Nessler Center, Carver Park, and the Sanders Center. All locations will be closed on the Fourth of July. For information, text FOODTX to 877-877 or visit www.summerfood.org.
The Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its summer drama camps for ages 6-16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The first session is Monday through June 29; and the second session is July 9 through Aug. 3. For registration information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its second phase of summer registration daily at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston Art League’s Texas City gallery will be accepting entries for its juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 611 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 21st Street at Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP is required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
The Artist Boat will have its annual World Oceans Day Festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Stewart Beach Park on Galveston Island. Admission is free, but parking fees at the beach will apply. For information, email kguidroz@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Every Ribbon Tells A Story organization will present its second annual A Man & His Ribbon Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A.L. Bell will be the keynote speaker. A donation of $20 per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-9561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a barbecue fundraiser at noon until all sold out Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
