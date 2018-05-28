The American Legion Post No. 554 and the city of League City will conduct its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Free hot dogs will be available for those in attendance. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friendswood Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. today at the Veteran’s Memorial, next to city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive. Mayor Mike Foreman will be the speaker. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The 589th Engineer Battalion will honor Daniel Pena Jr. with a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. today at the Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. All are invited. For information, contact Bob Spencer at bspen cer@589thEngineers.com or 701-303-0282.
Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from noon until sold out today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue plates will be $10 each. For information or to place an order, call 409-762-1212.
The annual American Undersea Warfare Center Memorial Day remembrance ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. today at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island. Admission is free. For information, visit america nunderseawarfarecenter.com or call 409-770-3196.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will need volunteers to help recover flags placed during its annual Memorial Day Graves Decorations event at 4 p.m. today at various cemeteries across Galveston County. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-770-4366.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual hurricane preparedness meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Friendswood Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, email eoc@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3335.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 504 N. Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clear creekw.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Successful Vegetable Gardening” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Artist Boat will have its annual public meeting for visions and plans for the Coastal Heritage Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 4228 Stewart Road in Galveston. A light breakfast will be served. To RSVP, email executive assistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish boil beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will present “The Green Book” public lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O in Galveston.Ruben and Toya Levi will present “The Negro Motorist Green Book Guide: The Green Book Project.”Seating is limited, so reservations are required.To RSVP, visit www.galves tonhistory.org or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
Let’s Dance will have its “Island Dance” evening event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Santa Fe Strong barbecue fundraiser will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. For information, email santafe bbq2018@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of The Americas will have its annual card party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Three bingo cards will be $10. Prizes will be awarded. Concessions will be available. For information, call Sandra Greco, 409-457-3097.
The 26th annual Juneteenth Development Inc. Scholarship Gala will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 per child at the door. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063, or Wyzell Wortham-Lewis, 409-256-3208.
The Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its summer drama camps for ages 6-16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The first session is June 4 through June 29; and the second session is July 9 through Aug. 3. For registration information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Galveston Art League’s Texas City gallery will be accepting entries for its juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 at 611 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The 22nd annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Banquet will begin at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.Jefferson County Commissioner Everette “Bo” Alfred will be the banquet speaker. Tickets are $35 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
The Artist Boat will have its annual World Oceans Day Festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 8 at Stewart Beach Park on Galveston Island. Admission is free, but parking fees at the beach will apply. For information, email kguidroz@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The city of Texas City will have its annual Juneteenth Gospel Fest at 7 p.m. June 8 at Cathedral of Faith at 801 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. For information, contact Thelma Bowie, thelma.bowie@hotmail.com or 409-939-4557.
The Every Ribbon Tells A Story organization will present its second annual A Man & His Ribbon Luncheon at 11 a.m. June 9 at The Wilbrydge Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A.L. Bell will be the keynote speaker. A donation of $20 per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-9561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a barbecue fundraiser at noon until all sold out June 9 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
The Christmas in July Arts, Crafts & Antiques Market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Clear Lake Park at 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. For information, call 281-326-2955.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Casino for a Cause event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/ casinoforacause or contact Kim Dimmett, kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
The Houston Children’s Chorus’s annual Galveston Project Summer Pops Concert will be at 5 p.m. July 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 2128 Church St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.houston children.org.
